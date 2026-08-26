Why is Olivia Nelson-Ododa not playing tonight vs. Sky? Know reason behind Sun star's absence

The Connecticut Sun will welcome the Chicago Sky to Mohegan Sun Arena looking to turn their recent fortunes around after winning just once in their last five games.

The Sun ruled Olivia Nelson-Ododa out because of a right knee injury. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

However, Connecticut will be without one of its regular starters and important frontcourt contributors for the matchup. Olivia Nelson-Ododa is not available for Rachid Meziane’s team, as she is absent from both the starting lineup and the bench.

Why isn't Olivia Nelson-Ododa playing tonight?

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The Sun ruled Nelson-Ododa out because of a right knee injury, meaning she will miss the opening game of Connecticut’s back-to-back schedule.

Her most recent appearance came against the Los Angeles Sparks over the weekend, when she played 10 minutes and finished with two points, one rebound and one assist.

Nelson-Ododa’s strong season numbers

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{{^usCountry}} Nelson-Ododa has appeared in 32 games this season, earning 22 starts while playing an average of 21.4 minutes per contest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nelson-Ododa has appeared in 32 games this season, earning 22 starts while playing an average of 21.4 minutes per contest. {{/usCountry}}

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The 26-year-old has been an important part of Connecticut’s frontcourt rotation, producing 10 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

She has also been highly efficient from the field, shooting 56.9% this season. Her rebounding numbers rank second on the Sun behind Aneesah Morrow, further highlighting her importance to Connecticut’s interior presence.

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The Sun’s No. 10 is currently in her fourth season with the franchise.

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After spending much of her earlier tenure coming off the bench and playing a smaller role, Nelson-Ododa moved into the starting lineup last season and has continued to hold a prominent role this year.

Brittney Griner misses fifth consecutive game

The Sun were dealing with additional absences on Tuesday, with Brittney Griner also unavailable because of a lingering left knee problem. The veteran center missed her fifth consecutive game as she continues to recover from the injury.

Connecticut was also without Leila Lacan, who is set to miss the team’s next four games while representing France at the FIBA Women’s World Cup.

Connecticut Sun's recent form

The Sun entered Tuesday’s matchup with a 9-27 record after suffering a road defeat against the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday.

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Saniya Rivers was Connecticut’s leading scorer in that loss, producing 14 points, three rebounds and four assists off the bench. Lacan also contributed before her international absence, finishing with 13 points and four assists.