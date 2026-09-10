Why is Sam Darnold not playing tonight vs Patriots? Did he get hurt? Seahawks QB return status

The Seattle Seahawks were hit with an unexpected injury scare just minutes into their season opener against the New England Patriots.

Why is Sam Darnold not playing?

Sam Darnold, who started the game for Seattle, was forced to leave Wednesday night's contest after suffering an injury. (AP Photo)

Quarterback Sam Darnold, who started the game for Seattle, was forced to leave Wednesday night's contest after suffering an injury on a sack during the team's opening drive.

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Only five plays into the Seahawks' 2026-27 NFL season opener, he suffered an injury scare.

The 29-year-old was struck from behind by New England Patriots defensive end Dre'Mont Jones, who drove the Seahawks quarterback into the ground on the play.

After being brought to the ground, the 29-year-old appeared to limp off the field and was taken to the blue medical tent for further evaluation.

Deep Dive What injury did Sam Darnold suffer during the game against the Patriots? Sam Darnold suffered a hip injury after being sacked during the Seahawks' opening drive against the New England Patriots. Why was Sam Darnold taken to the medical tent during the Seahawks game? Darnold was taken to the medical tent for evaluation after appearing to limp off the field following a sack that caused his injury. How did the Seahawks respond to Sam Darnold's injury during the game? After Darnold's injury, backup quarterback Drew Lock entered the game to replace him, as Darnold was subsequently taken to the locker room for further assessment.

Backup quarterback Drew Lock subsequently entered the game as Darnold later headed to the locker room.

According to the broadcast, Darnold was also undergoing X-rays after leaving the field. The Seahawks later confirmed that he was dealing with a hip injury and listed him as questionable to return for the remainder of the game.

Fans share worry on social media

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{{^usCountry}} Fans took to X to express their disappointment and concern following Darnold's early exit from the game. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans took to X to express their disappointment and concern following Darnold's early exit from the game. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read | NFL halftime show: Who is performing at Seahawks vs Patriots opener? Why are Soundgarden and others chosen?

One user feared the worst and asked, “If it shows a fracture, is that automatically season ending?”

Others were left wondering how long Darnold could be sidelined if the injury proved serious. One fan tweeted, “How long would a hip fracture keep him out.”

Another supporter simply called for prayers, writing, “Prayer circle time.”

Start time, location, and where to watch

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Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET (5:20 p.m. PT) on Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Where to watch: NBC (national TV), Peacock (streaming), NFL+; local radio includes 98.5 The Sports Hub (Patriots) and Seattle Sports 710AM / KIRO (Seahawks). National radio: Westwood One.

Halftime performers

• Soundgarden (featuring Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless on vocals), joined by Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready.

Inactives

New England Patriots

RB TreVeyon Henderson (ankle)

C Ben Brown (knee; did not travel)

CB Karon Prunty

LB/EDGE Erick Hunter

OT Walter Rouse

WR Efton Chism III

QB Behren Morton (emergency third QB)

Seattle Seahawks

S Nick Emmanwori (ankle)

S Ty Okada (hamstring)

WR Tory Horton (hamstring)

G Beau Stephens

TE Nick Kallerup

DE/DT Mike Morris

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QB Jalen Milroe (emergency third QB)

Key players (active)

• QB: Drake Maye (starter), Tommy DeVito

• RB: Rhamondre Stevenson, Corey Kiner, Lan Larison (practice squad elevation)

• WR: A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams

• TE: Hunter Henry and others

• OL: Will Campbell, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Jared Wilson, Mike Onwenu, Morgan Moses, etc.

• Defense includes Christian Gonzalez, Christian Barmore, and others.

Seahawks (notable actives)

QB: Sam Darnold (starter)

Key skill players: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Rashid Shaheed, and running backs including Jadarian Price / others

Defense: Julian Love (safety), Devon Witherspoon, and the rest of the unit (missing both Emmanwori and Okada)

NFL Week 1 Schedule (2026)

Wednesday, September 9

• New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks

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8:20 p.m. ET | NBC / Peacock

Lumen Field, Seattle

Thursday, September 10

• San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams (International Game)

8:35 p.m. ET | Netflix

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia

Sunday, September 13

1:00 p.m. ET

Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers (FOX)

Baltimore Ravens at Indianapolis Colts (CBS)

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers (FOX)

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars (CBS)

New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions (FOX)

New York Jets at Tennessee Titans (CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals (FOX)

4:25 p.m. ET

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Chargers (CBS)

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (CBS)

Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders (FOX)

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles (FOX)

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8:20 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (NBC / Peacock)

Monday, September 14

• Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

8:15 p.m. ET | ABC / ESPN