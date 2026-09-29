Why is Tyson Bagent not starting vs Eagles? Reason behind Case Keenum as Bears QB1 explained

The Chicago Bears will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football without Caleb Williams, leaving the team to turn to one of its backup quarterbacks for the Week 3 matchup.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
Although Tyson Bagent entered the season as Chicago's No. 2 quarterback, the Bears have opted to start veteran Case Keenum against the Eagles.
The starting job had been a competition between Bagent and Keenum throughout the week, with Keenum ultimately getting the nod.
Deep Dive
Why did the Chicago Bears choose Case Keenum over Tyson Bagent to start against the Eagles?
The Bears opted for Case Keenum due to his experience, as he had handled most of the team's preparation while Tyson Bagent was recovering from a concussion.
What impact did Tyson Bagent's concussion have on his ability to start for the Bears?
Tyson Bagent's recent concussion limited his practice participation, which likely influenced the Bears' decision to start Case Keenum instead.
What is the current status of Caleb Williams' injury and recovery timeline?
Caleb Williams is not expected to return for at least a few weeks due to a hamstring injury, but there is optimism he could return by Week 6.
Powered ByAsk HT
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
{{^usCountry}}
Bagent looked like the obvious option to step in for Williams, but his recent injury may have played a role in the Bears' decision. The 26-year-old suffered a concussion in last week's game and was limited in his participation during Chicago's practices throughout the week.
{{/usCountry}}
{{#usCountry}}
Bagent looked like the obvious option to step in for Williams, but his recent injury may have played a role in the Bears' decision. The 26-year-old suffered a concussion in last week's game and was limited in his participation during Chicago's practices throughout the week.
{{/usCountry}}
Even though Bagent has since cleared the concussion protocol, Keenum handled most of the team's preparation and was therefore chosen to start in Week 3. Bagent will remain available as Chicago's backup against the Eagles.
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.