Why Jalen Carter, Lane Johnson are not playing vs Commanders. Eagles give injury update

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65), and Jalen Carter (98) to sit out the Week 16 game (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(AP) Top Eagles stars Jalen Carter and Lane Johnson ruled out for NFL week 16 against Commanders after limited practice participation The Philadelphia Eagles will be without two key players, defensive tackle Jalen Carter and offensive tackle Lane Johnson, in the Week 16 Eagles vs Commanders on Saturday.

The team confirmed in its injury report that both players were listed as out after missing all practices this week due to lingering injuries.

What's keeping Carter out?

Carter has been ruled out for the third straight game because of shoulder injuries, which have limited his practice participation all week. Carter’s absence weakens a defensive front that ranked among the league’s best in recent seasons, particularly in run defense and interior pass rush.

Earlier in the season, reports indicated that Carter had played through shoulder issues, and he underwent treatment this month that sidelined him for multiple games. The Eagles elected to prioritise his recovery rather than risk further aggravation against the Commanders.

Carter concluded the season with strong defensive stats through 10 games, including 32 tackles, two sacks, and 11 quarterback hits. However, his absence from recent practices forced the Eagles to sideline him once more, particularly with playoff positioning at stake.

Johnson's foot injury

Johnson remains inactive for the Commanders' game after missing five straight matchups due to a foot injury. He was injured initially in mid-November.

The Eagles’ official announcement noted that Johnson did not practice this week.

Johnson has been a cornerstone of Philadelphia’s offensive line for over a decade. His absence forces backup Fred Johnson into action at right tackle.

Other players on the Eagles’ injury report include tight end Cameron Latu (stinger) and offensive tackle Cameron Williams (shoulder), both listed as questionable after limited practice participation.

Meanwhile, star running back Saquon Barkley looked likely to play after fully participating in Wednesday’s session despite a minor stinger earlier in the week.