Search
Tue, Dec 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Why Jalen Carter, Lane Johnson are not playing vs Chargers today. Latest Eagles injury update

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Published on: Dec 09, 2025 05:34 am IST
Moro Ojomo #97 and Jalen Carter #98 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate after a sack against the New York Giants(Getty Images via AFP)
Moro Ojomo #97 and Jalen Carter #98 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate after a sack against the New York Giants(Getty Images via AFP)

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are without two key players for the Monday Night game against the Los Angeles Chargers

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are without two key players for the Monday Night game against the Los Angeles Chargers - Jalen Carter and Lane Johnson.

The Eagles announced last Thursday that All-Pro lineman Carter underwent procedures on both shoulders. The surgeries were described as minor, which is why he’s listed as week-to-week. Still, the timing strongly suggests the priority is getting him as close to full strength as possible for a playoff push.

Lane Johnson is out with a foot injury. There is no update on AJ Dillon right now.

Philadelphia Eagles — Week 14 Injury Report

Zack Baun (LB) — Hand

Thu: LP | Fri: LP | Sat: FP | Status: (-)

Jalen Carter (DT) — Shoulders

Thu: DNP | Fri: DNP | Sat: DNP | Status: OUT

Landon Dickerson (G) — Rest

Thu: — | Fri: DNP | Sat: FP | Status: (-)

Jahan Dotson (WR) — Toe

Thu: LP | Fri: LP | Sat: FP | Status: (-)

Marcus Epps (S) — Shoulder

Thu: FP | Fri: FP | Sat: FP | Status: QUESTIONABLE

Myles Hinton (T) — Back

Thu: FP | Fri: FP | Sat: FP | Status: OUT

Lane Johnson (T) — Foot

Thu: DNP | Fri: DNP | Sat: DNP | Status: OUT

Jaelan Phillips (OLB) — Concussion

Thu: LP | Fri: LP | Sat: FP | Status: (-)

Los Angeles Chargers — Week 14 Injury Report

Bud Dupree (OLB) — NIR / Rest

Thu: DNP | Fri: FP | Sat: FP | Status: (-)

Tucker Fisk (TE) — Ankle

Thu: DNP | Fri: DNP | Sat: DNP | Status: OUT

Omarion Hampton (RB) — Ankle

Thu: LP | Fri: FP | Sat: FP | Status: QUESTIONABLE

Da’Shawn Hand (DE) — Illness

Thu: DNP | Fri: FP | Sat: FP | Status: (-)

Hassan Haskins (RB) — Hamstring

Thu: LP | Fri: FP | Sat: FP | Status: UNSPECIFIED

Justin Herbert (QB) — Left Hand

Thu: LP | Fri: LP | Sat: LP | Status: QUESTIONABLE

Quentin Johnston (WR) — Shoulder

Thu: LP | Fri: FP | Sat: FP | Status: (-)

Otito Ogbonnia (DT) — Elbow

Thu: FP | Fri: FP | Sat: FP | Status: QUESTIONABLE

Trey Pipkins (OT) — Back

Thu: LP | Fri: FP | Sat: FP | Status: (-)

Jamaree Salyer (G) — Shoulder

Thu: LP | Fri: FP | Sat: FP | Status: UNSPECIFIED

  • author-default-90x90
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Yash Nitish Bajaj

    Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
News / Sports / US Sports / Why Jalen Carter, Lane Johnson are not playing vs Chargers today. Latest Eagles injury update
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On