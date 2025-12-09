Why Jalen Carter, Lane Johnson are not playing vs Chargers today. Latest Eagles injury update
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are without two key players for the Monday Night game against the Los Angeles Chargers - Jalen Carter and Lane Johnson.
The Eagles announced last Thursday that All-Pro lineman Carter underwent procedures on both shoulders. The surgeries were described as minor, which is why he’s listed as week-to-week. Still, the timing strongly suggests the priority is getting him as close to full strength as possible for a playoff push.
Lane Johnson is out with a foot injury. There is no update on AJ Dillon right now.
Philadelphia Eagles — Week 14 Injury Report
Zack Baun (LB) — Hand
Thu: LP | Fri: LP | Sat: FP | Status: (-)
Jalen Carter (DT) — Shoulders
Thu: DNP | Fri: DNP | Sat: DNP | Status: OUT
Landon Dickerson (G) — Rest
Thu: — | Fri: DNP | Sat: FP | Status: (-)
Jahan Dotson (WR) — Toe
Thu: LP | Fri: LP | Sat: FP | Status: (-)
Marcus Epps (S) — Shoulder
Thu: FP | Fri: FP | Sat: FP | Status: QUESTIONABLE
Myles Hinton (T) — Back
Thu: FP | Fri: FP | Sat: FP | Status: OUT
Lane Johnson (T) — Foot
Thu: DNP | Fri: DNP | Sat: DNP | Status: OUT
Jaelan Phillips (OLB) — Concussion
Thu: LP | Fri: LP | Sat: FP | Status: (-)
Los Angeles Chargers — Week 14 Injury Report
Bud Dupree (OLB) — NIR / Rest
Thu: DNP | Fri: FP | Sat: FP | Status: (-)
Tucker Fisk (TE) — Ankle
Thu: DNP | Fri: DNP | Sat: DNP | Status: OUT
Omarion Hampton (RB) — Ankle
Thu: LP | Fri: FP | Sat: FP | Status: QUESTIONABLE
Da’Shawn Hand (DE) — Illness
Thu: DNP | Fri: FP | Sat: FP | Status: (-)
Hassan Haskins (RB) — Hamstring
Thu: LP | Fri: FP | Sat: FP | Status: UNSPECIFIED
Justin Herbert (QB) — Left Hand
Thu: LP | Fri: LP | Sat: LP | Status: QUESTIONABLE
Quentin Johnston (WR) — Shoulder
Thu: LP | Fri: FP | Sat: FP | Status: (-)
Otito Ogbonnia (DT) — Elbow
Thu: FP | Fri: FP | Sat: FP | Status: QUESTIONABLE
Trey Pipkins (OT) — Back
Thu: LP | Fri: FP | Sat: FP | Status: (-)
Jamaree Salyer (G) — Shoulder
Thu: LP | Fri: FP | Sat: FP | Status: UNSPECIFIED
