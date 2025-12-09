Why Jalen Carter, Lane Johnson are not playing vs Chargers today. Latest Eagles injury update

Moro Ojomo #97 and Jalen Carter #98 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate after a sack against the New York Giants(Getty Images via AFP) Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are without two key players for the Monday Night game against the Los Angeles Chargers Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are without two key players for the Monday Night game against the Los Angeles Chargers - Jalen Carter and Lane Johnson.

The Eagles announced last Thursday that All-Pro lineman Carter underwent procedures on both shoulders. The surgeries were described as minor, which is why he’s listed as week-to-week. Still, the timing strongly suggests the priority is getting him as close to full strength as possible for a playoff push.

Lane Johnson is out with a foot injury. There is no update on AJ Dillon right now.

Philadelphia Eagles — Week 14 Injury Report

Zack Baun (LB) — Hand

Thu: LP | Fri: LP | Sat: FP | Status: (-)

Jalen Carter (DT) — Shoulders

Thu: DNP | Fri: DNP | Sat: DNP | Status: OUT

Landon Dickerson (G) — Rest

Thu: — | Fri: DNP | Sat: FP | Status: (-)

Jahan Dotson (WR) — Toe

Thu: LP | Fri: LP | Sat: FP | Status: (-)

Marcus Epps (S) — Shoulder

Thu: FP | Fri: FP | Sat: FP | Status: QUESTIONABLE

Myles Hinton (T) — Back

Thu: FP | Fri: FP | Sat: FP | Status: OUT

Lane Johnson (T) — Foot

Thu: DNP | Fri: DNP | Sat: DNP | Status: OUT

Jaelan Phillips (OLB) — Concussion

Thu: LP | Fri: LP | Sat: FP | Status: (-)

Los Angeles Chargers — Week 14 Injury Report

Bud Dupree (OLB) — NIR / Rest

Thu: DNP | Fri: FP | Sat: FP | Status: (-)

Tucker Fisk (TE) — Ankle

Thu: DNP | Fri: DNP | Sat: DNP | Status: OUT

Omarion Hampton (RB) — Ankle

Thu: LP | Fri: FP | Sat: FP | Status: QUESTIONABLE

Da’Shawn Hand (DE) — Illness

Thu: DNP | Fri: FP | Sat: FP | Status: (-)

Hassan Haskins (RB) — Hamstring

Thu: LP | Fri: FP | Sat: FP | Status: UNSPECIFIED

Justin Herbert (QB) — Left Hand

Thu: LP | Fri: LP | Sat: LP | Status: QUESTIONABLE

Quentin Johnston (WR) — Shoulder

Thu: LP | Fri: FP | Sat: FP | Status: (-)

Otito Ogbonnia (DT) — Elbow

Thu: FP | Fri: FP | Sat: FP | Status: QUESTIONABLE

Trey Pipkins (OT) — Back

Thu: LP | Fri: FP | Sat: FP | Status: (-)

Jamaree Salyer (G) — Shoulder

Thu: LP | Fri: FP | Sat: FP | Status: UNSPECIFIED