Why Jayden Daniels is not playing vs Eagles today. Commanders give latest injury update

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) drops back to pass against the Minnesota Vikings(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) Commanders ruled out star QB Jayden Daniels for the season; Eagles favored to win in week 16 Commanders vs. Eagles Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels has been ruled out of the rest of the 2025 NFL season, including Week 16's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, after re-injuring his elbow.

Daniels was shut down after aggravating a left elbow injury sustained earlier in the season. Despite briefly returning in Week 14, the 2025 campaign will end early for the second-year quarterback as Washington prioritises his long-term health.

The move has significant implications for both teams, altering game dynamics and impacting Week 16 betting lines as the Eagles chase an NFC East title.

Read more: D’Andre Swift injury update: Will Bears star play vs Packers? Here's the latest

Season over for star QB

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn confirmed that Daniels will not play again in 2025. However, he will continue to practise with the team as he rehabs. Quinn described the decision as “part medical and part team,” aimed at preserving Daniels’s future after a season marked by injuries.

Daniels first recovered from the elbow dislocation he sustained against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9 before reinjuring it against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14.

He also suffered from a hamstring strain and a knee sprain during the season, which kept him from playing in more than seven games in 2025.

The team will start veteran Marcus Mariota at center for the rest of the season, starting against the Eagles, after Washington was eliminated from playoff contention at 4-10.

The Commanders are a significant underdog in Week 16 because Mariota, who has occasionally filled in excellently, has also experienced inconsistency.

Read more: Josh Jacobs injury update: Will Packers star play vs Bears? Here's the latest

Odds shift for the Eagles

Daniel's absence has shifted the betting landscape dramatically. Washington opened as underdogs in Week 16, but with Daniels officially out, the Eagles are now favoured by around a touchdown at most sportsbooks. DraftKings has the Eagles at about -7, reflecting expectations that Philadelphia will dominate without the Commanders’ starter.

The betting line might have moved even more if Daniels had been cleared to play, given his dual-threat ability and dynamic playmaking. Instead, bettors and oddsmakers view the matchup as one where the Eagles have a clear edge.