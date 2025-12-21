D’Andre Swift injury update: Will Bears star play vs Packers? Here's the latest

D’Andre Swift practiced in some capacity throughout the week, a sign that the injury is not considered severe.(@dreswift_ /X) D’Andre Swift is questionable for the Bears' Week 16 game against the Packers due to a groin injury The Chicago Bears are monitoring the status of running back D’Andre Swift ahead of the critical Week 16 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. The veteran is listed as questionable due to a groin injury.

Swift’s availability carries added importance with Chicago dealing with multiple injuries on offense and fighting for NFC North positioning.

Swift appeared on the injury report on Wednesday with a groin injury after suffering the issue during practice, though the team has not officially confirmed when it occurred. According to Sports Illustrated, Swift practiced in some capacity throughout the week, a sign that the injury is not considered severe.

Game-day update

There is growing optimism that Swift will be available. ESPN reported Saturday morning that Swift is expected to play against Green Bay.

While the Bears had not made a final announcement at the time of reporting, Swift’s continued participation in practice suggests he is trending toward suiting up. Chicago is expected to confirm its status when inactive lists are released roughly 90 minutes before the 8:20 PM ET kickoff.

Any late roster moves would signal concern, but none had been announced as of Saturday morning, per local time.

What Swift’s status means for Chicago

The Bears entered the game with several key offensive injuries, including receivers Rome Odunze and Luther Burden, both ruled out. As SB Nation noted, Swift’s presence would be a significant boost.

Chicago lost to Green Bay earlier this month but could reclaim momentum in the NFC North with a home win.

From a fantasy perspective, Swift remains a strong play if active. Despite sharing touches with rookie Kyle Monangai, Swift has maintained RB2 value throughout the season. He ranked among the top 15 running backs overall.

The matchup is challenging, as Green Bay has limited running back production this season.