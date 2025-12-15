Caleb Williams injury news: What happened to Bears QB vs Browns? Why is he limping?
Caleb Williams gave thousands of Bears fans a massive scare against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday
Caleb Williams gave thousands of Bears fans a massive scare against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The star quarterback was seen limping after the last drive before halftime at Soldier Field.
The Bears are yet to reveal if Williams will return after halftime. The severity of his injury is not known yet.
What happened to Caleb Williams?
The Chicago QB appeared to sustain a lower left leg injury on the final play of the first half. Williams completed a pass as time expired, but was rolled into in the pocket and went down in pain. He, however, got up on his own power and limped back to the sideline.
