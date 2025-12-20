Search
Sun, Dec 21, 2025
Josh Jacobs injury update: Will Packers star play vs Bears? Here's the latest

Bhavika Rathore
Published on: Dec 20, 2025 11:52 pm IST
Josh Jacobs' status for the upcoming game against the Chicago Bears is uncertain due to a lingering knee issue. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(AP)
Josh Jacobs is dealing with a knee injury, casting doubt on his availability for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Josh Jacobs has already sat out one game this season for the Green Bay Packers, and his status remains uncertain as she continues to deal with a sore knee. The issue, which has lingered for several weeks and worsened during last week's loss to the Denver Broncos, could put his availability for the upcoming game in doubt.

Josh Jacobs listed as questionable

Jacobs was held out of practice for the entire week ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Chicago Bears and is officially listed as questionable for the game, as per FTW USA Today. Matt LaFleur said the team plans to evacuate Jacobs right up until game time, and there have been no significant updates on his status since then.

Neither the team nor NFL insiders have confirmed whether Jacobs will be available to play on Saturday or not.

Josh Jacobs' performance this season

So far this season, Jacobs has been a key contributor to the Packers, averaging 4.1 yards per carry and turning 218 carries into 890 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has also made a strong impact as a receiver, hauling in 33 of his 41 targets for 270 yards and adding another touchdown through the air, as reported by Sports Illustrated.

The star running back has been on the field for 62.9 percent of the Packers' offensive snaps this season.

  • author-default-90x90
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Bhavika Rathore

    I write interesting scoops related to Hollywood, entertainment, K-pop, K dramas and US news.

