Jake Paul reveals 'broken jaw' after fight with Anthony Joshua; brother Logan Paul reacts

Jake Paul suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in Miami, leaving the American boxer with a broken jaw in two places, as reported by the BBC. The 28-year-old went six rounds with Joshua before the fight was stopped after repeated knockdowns, as he was unable to beat the count. Jake Paul was defeated by Anthony Joshua in Miami, sustaining a broken jaw. REUTERS/Marco Bello TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

The YouTuber-turned-boxer went down twice in the fifth and sixth rounds, later admitting in his post-fight remarks that he believed his jaw was “definitely” broken.

Jake Paul confirms a broken jaw after fight with Joshua

Following the fight, Paul shared an X-ray on X (formerly known as Twitter) revealing the double break along his jawline. Although he skipped the post-fight news conference due to the injury, he lightened the mood by joking that he could face former four-weight world champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez “in 10 days”.

Along with the image, he wrote, “Double broken jaw. Give me Canelo in 10 days,” in the caption. In another post on X, he wrote, “Jaw broken. Heart and b*lls in tact. Time to rest, recover and return to Cruiserweight.”

Logan Paul and netizens react to 'broken jaw'

Jake's brother, Logan Paul, also commented on the injury, praising him as “an absolute warrior.” He wrote, “Proud brother of an absolute warrior, broke his jaw but can’t break his spirit @jakepaul”

Netizens also dropped their reactions to Paul's fight and his broken jaw. A user wrote, “Even with two broken jaws, bro can't still stop talking.” A second user wrote, “your jaw can be repaired, i'd be more worried about the damage to your brain taking punches like that.” A third user wrote, “The referee felt the pain you went through. You will be fine buddy.”

Another user wrote, “that’s what happens when you fight a real boxer. not a washed up mma fighter or a senior citizen.” While one user wrote, “Bro you’re cooked …”