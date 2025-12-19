Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Time, date, where to watch and other key details

Jake Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) is all set to take on the two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on Friday night (December 19) at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The eight-round bout is scheduled to be streamed on Netflix. Jake Paul to face Anthony Joshua in heavyweight bout on December 19 at Kaseya Center, Miami. REUTERS/Marco Bello(REUTERS)

According to The Associated Press, Joshua weighed 243 pounds at their Thursday weigh-in, while Paul was 216. Joshua’s bout against Paul will be his second in the United States.

Joshua and Paul's take on the scheduled bout

Ahead of his bout against Joshua, Paul said, “I just have to avoid that one shot for eight rounds”.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Joshua said, “You hope your opponent leaves the ring safely, but if they don’t, you still have to go to bed knowing you just did your job. It wasn’t personal”.

In 2020, Paul made his professional boxing debut, and he currently boasts a record of 12-1, with his only defeat coming at the hands of Tommy Fury, Tyson Fury's younger brother, in 2023, according to Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, 36-year-old Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) has not been involved in a fight since September 2024, when Daniel Dubois knocked him out in five rounds.

The main card features several other matchups, including Anderson Silva vs Tyron Woodley and Leila Beaudoin vs Alycia Baumgardner, along with a newly announced spotlight opener: U.S. Olympian and amateur world champion Jahmal Harvey vs undefeated prospect Kevin Cervantes in a six-round super featherweight bout and a world-class lineup of contenders across the weight divisions, as reported by Netflix’s Tudum.

Also Read: Kristin Cabot recalls how her kids reacted after the Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ scandal

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: What to know?

Date: Friday, December 19

Time: 8 PM ET (Main card)

Venue: Kaseya Center in Miami, United States

Where to watch: The whole fight card will be available live on Netflix

Fight card

Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul (heavyweight)

Alycia Baumgardner vs Leila Beaudoin (IBF, WBO women’s super-featherweight titles)

Anderson Silva vs Tyron Woodley (cruiserweight)

Jahmal Harvey vs Kevin Cervantes (super-featherweight)

Cherneka Johnson vs Amanda Galle (IBF, WBC, WBO women’s bantamweight titles)

Caroline Dubois vs Camila Panatta (WBC women’s lightweight title)

Yokasta Valle vs Yadira Bustillos (WBC women’s strawweight title)

Also Read: Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon to skip marriage due to THIS reason: Report

FAQs

Who is Jake Paul’s next opponent?

Jake Paul’s next opponent will be Anthony Joshua.

Where will the Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua fight take place?

The Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua fight will be held at the Kaseya Center in Miami.