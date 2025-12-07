Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Full fight details, odds, card lineup and where to watch ‘Judgment Day’

All about Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua matchup(Netflix) Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua's highly anticipated boxing match, titled 'Judgment Day', will air live on Netflix. Social media influencer-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul is all set to square off against Anthony Joshua in a highly anticipated bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on December 19. The event is titled ‘Judgment Day’ and is being organized by Most Valuable Promotions, as per Athlon Sports.

There are eight bouts set to take place at the event, with the Paul-Joshua fight being the main event. There will be four preliminary contests, followed by three main card fights, and then the biggest billing of the night.

All about Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul

According to Athlon Sports, Paul was scheduled to face Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis in an exhibition bout in November. However, the latter got embroiled in legal troubles, forcing Paul to look for another opponent.

Eventually, it was decided that the two-time unified heavyweight champion of the world, Anthony Joshua, would be the perfect opponent.

Paul has managed to earn a 12-1 record in his boxing career despite not having been a boxer to begin with. He has usually taken on other social media personalities and former MMA stars, even facing Mike Tyson in a blockbuster event last year. He earned a WBA ranking after his last fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, a senior boxer.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua

The upcoming battle between Paul and Joshua will be a Netflix special event and will air live on December 19, Friday, from 4:45 PM ET. The prelims will also be streamed on Tudum, but the main card will be available only on Netflix.

“This isn’t an AI simulation. This is Judgment Day,” Paul is quoted as saying by Netflix. “A professional heavyweight fight against an elite world champion in his prime. When I beat Anthony Joshua, every doubt disappears, and no one can deny me the opportunity to fight for a world title,” he added.

Paul’s boast will go up against the established credentials of Joshua. The two boxers have a clear size difference, with Joshua having a height and weight advantage. Paul will have to overcome serious odds to live up to his words.

FAQs

Who was Jake Paul originally scheduled to face?

Paul was slated to go up against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, a professional but lightweight boxer.

When is Judgment Day to take place?

On December 19, at the Kaseya Center, Florida.