Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon to skip marriage due to THIS reason: Report

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon to skip marriage due to this reason

A source told the outlet that Pitt and de Ramon are “very committed” to each other. “Ines has no interest in being in the spotlight, and that is what Brad admired about her when they met,” they continued, adding that the couple have been “keeping a low profile on purpose.”

Despite the commitment, “they aren’t interested in getting married and are on the same page about that,” the insider went on, while a second explained, “[There are] no wedding plans at the moment. They are super happy in this phase of their relationship and not rushing into anything.”

The 62-year-old was previously married to Angelina Jolie, with whom he reached a divorce settlement in 2024 after an eight-year legal battle. The insider explained that Pitt is “the calmest and healthiest he’s been in years,” citing de Ramon's “great influence” on him.

The source went on to say that the F1 star has “done a lot of work on himself” since his divorce from Jolie. Pitt shares six children: Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17, with the 50-year-old actress. Meanwhile, de Ramon was previously married to Paul Wesley from 2019 to 2024.

“He [Pitt] has been in a great headspace this last year and is much more at peace,” the source continued, adding, “Work has been very fulfilling for him, and he has had an amazing year. Ines has brought him a lot of healing. They are a good duo, and Ines moving in and settling into the house has only strengthened that dynamic.”