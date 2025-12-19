Epstein files: What has been released this year as DOJ prepares major disclosure? Check list here

The Justice Department is preparing to release “several hundred thousand” records today from the Jeffrey Epstein files, a top official said, ahead of a looming deadline to make the documents public under a new law, the Epstein Files Transparency Act, as reported by CBS News. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told Fox News that the Justice Department plans to make an initial batch of files available on Friday, with more documents to follow "over the next couple of weeks." The Justice Department will unveil a significant number of Jeffrey Epstein records under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.(REUTERS)

List of files that have already been released this year

Over the past year, tens of thousands of pages of documents have been made public, largely by a House committee that issued subpoenas to the Justice Department and Epstein's estate. The records included emails and text messages revealing that Epstein continued to court the wealthy and high-profile individuals up until his 2019 arrest.

Following is a list of all documents from the most recent to the older ones, as reported by CBS News.

December 18, 2025

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee made public 68 photos from a collection of about 95,000 that the committee received from Epstein's estate.

December 12, 2025

A previous release of photos by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, sourced from Epstein's estate, featured images of notable individuals such as President Trump, former President Bill Clinton, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, filmmaker Woody Allen, and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon. However, none of the photos suggest that the people pictured were involved in Epstein's crimes.

December 4, 2025

73 photos and four videos from Epstein's estate on Little St. James, a 72-acre private island in the US Virgin Islands was released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee. Epstein is alleged to have sexually exploited underage girls on the island and held business interests in the US territory.

November 12, 2025

The House Oversight Committee made public 20,000 records from Epstein's estate, including numerous emails. Many of Epstein's messages mentioned President Trump, while others showed him exchanging banter with Larry Summers and trying to reconnect with Bill Gates, neither of whom faces any allegations of misconduct.

September 8, 2025

The House Oversight Committee released a batch of documents from Epstein's estate, including a 2003 birthday note addressed to Epstein that seemed to bear Trump's signature. However, the president has denied writing the note.

September 2, 2025

The panel published over 33,000 pages from Justice Department records, featuring court documents, flight logs from Epstein's private plane, and a video of his cell block taken before his death, which includes a minute absent from previously released footage. Many of the materials had been made public earlier.

August 22, 2025

The Justice Department made public both the transcript and audio recording of Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche's interview with Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted associate of Epstein who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

February 27, 2025

The White House provided a group of 15 influencers with binders titled “The Epstein Files: Phase 1,” though the materials reportedly offered little new information.

Before 2025

Additional records, including contact lists, schedules, flight logs, and deposition transcripts, had been released earlier, largely through the criminal cases against Epstein and Maxwell and in civil lawsuits brought by survivors.