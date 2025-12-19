Search
Fri, Dec 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Epstein files release: Where will infamous client log, other documents come out?

ByArya Vaishnavi
Published on: Dec 19, 2025 08:24 pm IST

The DOJ will release the Epstein files today. This includes all documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, likely in a searchable format on the DOJ's FOIA library.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is set to release the Epstein files today. The Friday deadline followed the passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act by Congress, which required the files to be released within 30 days. Donald Trump signed the bill on November 19, marking the start of the countdown. As all eyes are on Pam Bondi and her department, here's all you need to know:

Late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is seen in this image from the U.S. Justice Department’s file of Epstein, released by the House Oversight Committee Democrats Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 18, 2025. (via REUTERS)
Late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is seen in this image from the U.S. Justice Department’s file of Epstein, released by the House Oversight Committee Democrats Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 18, 2025. (via REUTERS)

Read More: When will Epstein files be released? All you need to know as Friday deadline looms

Where will Epstein files be released?

According to the law, all documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, including the infamous client list of the disgraced child sex offender, will have to be released in a searchable and downloadable format. This means the Epstein Files will likely be hosted on the DOJ's FOIA library.

There is also a possibility that the department may launch a dedicated transparency portal, similar to how the House Oversight Committee uses Substack to release the files. However, the standard practice suggests that the DOJ will host the Epstein Files on its official website.

This story is being updated

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Epstein files release: Where will infamous client log, other documents come out?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On