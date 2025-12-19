Epstein files release: Where will infamous client log, other documents come out?

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is set to release the Epstein files today. The Friday deadline followed the passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act by Congress, which required the files to be released within 30 days. Donald Trump signed the bill on November 19, marking the start of the countdown. As all eyes are on Pam Bondi and her department, here's all you need to know: Late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is seen in this image from the U.S. Justice Department’s file of Epstein, released by the House Oversight Committee Democrats Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 18, 2025. (via REUTERS)

Where will Epstein files be released?

According to the law, all documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, including the infamous client list of the disgraced child sex offender, will have to be released in a searchable and downloadable format. This means the Epstein Files will likely be hosted on the DOJ's FOIA library.

There is also a possibility that the department may launch a dedicated transparency portal, similar to how the House Oversight Committee uses Substack to release the files. However, the standard practice suggests that the DOJ will host the Epstein Files on its official website.

