Why Jayson Tatum might play vs 76ers despite injury status. Celtics give urgent update

The Boston Celtics could be headed into their biggest game of the season without Jayson Tatum. The six-time All-Star was officially listed as questionable ahead of Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers, but he will likely suit up. This is because of his left knee stiffness.

What happened to Jayson Tatum?

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts during the first quarter of a game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game Six (Getty Images via AFP)

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The injury scare surfaced late in Boston’s 106-93 Game 6 loss in Philadelphia on Thursday night. Tatum did not return for the final 15 minutes and was later seen riding an exercise bike in the hallway during the fourth quarter. After the game, he attempted downplay the issue.

“You guys probably saw when I went to the back, saw me on the bike. My leg just was a little stiff when I came out in the third quarter. But just kind of assessing the moment, the game was a little out of reach.”

The Celtics star also clarified that the discomfort was unrelated to the Achilles injury that sidelined him for much of last year following the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks.

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{{^usCountry}} “It was my other leg, not the one I injured last year,” Tatum said Thursday. “I mean, I wasn't like overly concerned. ... I came out at four minutes, like I was supposed to. Just kind of assessed the game. (Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla) took the starters out fairly early in the fourth quarter.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It was my other leg, not the one I injured last year,” Tatum said Thursday. “I mean, I wasn't like overly concerned. ... I came out at four minutes, like I was supposed to. Just kind of assessed the game. (Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla) took the starters out fairly early in the fourth quarter.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Despite the questionable tag, Joe Mazzulla indicated Friday that Tatum is still expected to suit up for the win-or-go-home matchup. Tatum echoed that confidence during his postgame media session. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the questionable tag, Joe Mazzulla indicated Friday that Tatum is still expected to suit up for the win-or-go-home matchup. Tatum echoed that confidence during his postgame media session. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I expect to play.” Why Jayson Tatum is key for Boston {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I expect to play.” Why Jayson Tatum is key for Boston {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tatum has been central to Boston’s playoff run, averaging 23.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists in the series against Philadelphia. In Game 3, he also became only the fourth player in Celtics franchise history to surpass 3,000 postseason points, joining legends Kevin McHale, John Havlicek and Larry Bird. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tatum has been central to Boston’s playoff run, averaging 23.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists in the series against Philadelphia. In Game 3, he also became only the fourth player in Celtics franchise history to surpass 3,000 postseason points, joining legends Kevin McHale, John Havlicek and Larry Bird. {{/usCountry}}

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Boston enters Saturday night tied 3-3 with Philadelphia after dropping Game 6 on the road. Tatum finished that contest with 17 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, while Jaylen Brown added 18 points.

Sixers get positive update

On the other side, the Sixers received encouraging injury news involving Joel Embiid. Philadelphia listed Joel Embiid as probable as he continues recovering from appendectomy surgery. Paul George is also probable due to illness, while Tyrese Maxey remains available despite a finger issue.

Maxey starred in Philadelphia’s Game 6 win, scoring 30 points with five assists, while Embiid added 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Could be Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser and Baylor Scheierman's day

If Tatum were unable to go, Boston could lean more heavily on players like Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser and Baylor Scheierman for additional minutes in the rotation.

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Game 7 between the Celtics and 76ers is scheduled for Saturday night in Boston, with the winner advancing to face the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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