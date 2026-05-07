Why Joel Embiid is not playing vs Knicks in Game 2 today. 76ers give update

The Philadelphia 76ers will be without star center Joel Embiid for Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night after the team ruled him out with a sprained right ankle and soreness in his right hip.

Joel Embiid injury update

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid reacts during the first half of Game 1 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series against the New York Knicks(AP)

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Philadelphia had initially listed Embiid as probable because of the ankle injury, but later added the hip issue before officially downgrading him to out roughly six hours before tipoff.

The injury update comes after a difficult outing in Game 1, where the Knicks dominated the 76ers 137-98. Embiid finished with 14 points while shooting just 3-of-11 from the field in 25 minutes before the starters were pulled during the blowout loss.

The 2023 MVP had only recently returned from an appendectomy suffered late in the regular season. He came back during Game 4 of Philadelphia’s first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics and helped the 76ers rally from a 3-1 deficit to advance. Through five postseason appearances, Embiid has averaged 25.2 points per game.

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{{^usCountry}} Questions remain about whether the current hip soreness is connected to the earlier surgery. During Game 1, Embiid appeared to be in pain after colliding with Knicks guard Mikal Bridges on a screen in the first half. Cameras showed him grabbing his abdomen following the contact. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Questions remain about whether the current hip soreness is connected to the earlier surgery. During Game 1, Embiid appeared to be in pain after colliding with Knicks guard Mikal Bridges on a screen in the first half. Cameras showed him grabbing his abdomen following the contact. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} After the game, Embiid addressed the incident and suggested he may need to be more cautious physically moving forward. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the game, Embiid addressed the incident and suggested he may need to be more cautious physically moving forward. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Obviously based on what’s been going on I guess I’ve got to protect it more,” Embiid said. “I don’t know if it was dirty or not, so I guess I’ve got to do a better job of protecting, especially that part.” Focus on Tyrese Maxey {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Obviously based on what’s been going on I guess I’ve got to protect it more,” Embiid said. “I don’t know if it was dirty or not, so I guess I’ve got to do a better job of protecting, especially that part.” Focus on Tyrese Maxey {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Without Embiid, the spotlight now shifts heavily onto Tyrese Maxey as Philadelphia attempts to avoid falling into a 2-0 series hole. Maxey also struggled in the opener, scoring 13 points on 3-of-9 shooting after averaging 26.9 points during the first round. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Without Embiid, the spotlight now shifts heavily onto Tyrese Maxey as Philadelphia attempts to avoid falling into a 2-0 series hole. Maxey also struggled in the opener, scoring 13 points on 3-of-9 shooting after averaging 26.9 points during the first round. {{/usCountry}}

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Embiid’s absence also creates a major matchup advantage for Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns in the paint as New York looks to continue its strong start to the series.

The 76ers, however, have spent much of the past several seasons navigating stretches without Embiid because of injuries, making this another familiar challenge for the franchise.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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