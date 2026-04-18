Why Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird are breaking up. Soccer and basketball icons explain decision

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird have announced they are ending their relationship after more than a decade together. In a lengthy statement on Instagram, the two explained their decision, without getting into details. Megan Rapinoe announced that she and Sue Bird have broken up (AP)

Why Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird broke up “There really is no smooth or easy way to share this news. After a lot of thought, we’ve made the decision to separate as a couple," their statement read.

“This hasn’t been an easy decision, but it’s one we’ve made together, with so much love, respect, and care for each other. We’ve shared a whole life over the last decade, through big moments and in quiet ones, and that is something we’ll always carry with us," the two added.

Engagement ends after nearly five years The pair, who got engaged in October 2020, had long been considered one of sports’ most high-profile couples. Their relationship spanned major milestones both on and off the field, making the announcement a significant moment for fans who followed their journey.

Along with their relationship, Rapinoe and Bird confirmed they are ending their joint venture, “A Touch More: The Podcast.”

“Thank you for being with us through all of it…it means the world to us,” the ended the joint statement, signing off with “so much love, Megan and Sue.”

The duo expressed appreciation for the support they’ve received over the years. They said they are “so grateful to this incredible community that has held us up, welcomed us in, and supported us exactly as we are.”

“So many of you have reminded us, again and again, why loving out loud matters,” they added.

Closing a chapter While their romantic relationship has come to an end, both emphasized the deep bond and shared experiences that will remain.

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird relationship timeline 2016 - First meeting Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird first crossed paths backstage during a photoshoot for the Rio Olympics. Rapinoe later joked about making a “dorky” first impression by asking Bird if she was “ready for her game” while she was clearly off-court.

Late 2016 - From DMs to dating After the Olympics, Rapinoe reached out to Bird on social media to discuss WNBA activism tied to the Black Lives Matter movement. Their conversations soon turned personal, and they quietly began dating later that year.

2017 - Going public Bird publicly came out in an ESPNW interview, confirming her relationship with Rapinoe and making their partnership official in the public eye.

2018 - Breaking barriers The couple made history as the first same-sex pair to appear on the cover of ESPN The Magazine’s “Body Issue,” marking a major cultural milestone in sports.

2020 - Engagement In October, Rapinoe proposed to Bird in a poolside moment shared on Instagram, announcing their engagement to widespread celebration.

2022–2023 - Career transitions The duo supported each other through the end of their playing careers, Bird retired from the WNBA in 2022, followed by Rapinoe stepping away from professional soccer in 2023.