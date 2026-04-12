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Why Michigan's Derrick Moore is the next big DE heading into the 2026 NFL Draft

Michigan’s Derrick Moore is gaining attention ahead of the NFL Draft after a strong senior season and impressive pre-draft performances.

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 04:14 am IST
By HT Global Sports Desk
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Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore is consistently emerging as one of the more important targets in the upcoming NFL Draft. Moore impressed the franchises with his performances, especially during the Senior Bowl phase, where he proved his capabilities.

Michigan edge rusher Derrick Moore is gaining attention ahead of the NFL Draft after an impressive senior season.(David Dermer/ AP)

Moore was a national champion in 2023 and a "first-team All-Big Ten selection" and team captain in 2025. Moore has built his reputation on consistency, strength and a courageous approach to the game.

From Michigan standout to draft prospect

His game is built not on speed but on force and technique. Analysts notice his ability to generate pressure through a strong bull rush and sustained effort that makes him difficult to control once he gains momentum.

A breakout senior year, including a double-digit sack total, further strengthens his draft case.

Senior Bowl energy is turning heads

While Moore may not be the flashiest name in a deep edge rusher class, his intensity during pre-draft events like the Senior Bowl has helped him to stand out.

Reports around draft circles suggest his physicality and effort level have been noticeable, creating the idea that he can contribute early, even if initially in a rotational role.

His approach with high motor, physical engagement, and consistency aligns well with what NFL teams often seek in mid-round defensive prospects. As the draft day approaches, Moore will be waiting for his NFL career.

By Roshan Tony

 
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