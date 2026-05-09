Why Tom Brady is left out of Alix Earle’s Netflix reality show. Bombshell report out

Tom Brady reportedly will not appear in Alix Earle’s upcoming Netflix reality series despite months of speculation linking the two publicly. According to TMZ, Brady is not involved in the show’s storyline and “simply hasn’t come up” during production. The report stated that the series is expected to focus primarily on Earle’s personal life, friendships, career rise, and her breakup with former NFL player Braxton Berrios.

Tom Brady reportedly will not appear in Alix Earle’s Netflix reality series amid ongoing dating rumours surrounding the pair.(X | MLFootball)

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The update quickly sparked reactions online, with fans joking that “not even a 7-time champ can get screen time.”

Social media users also questioned Brady’s absence from the project given the heavy public attention surrounding the rumored connection between the two.

Why were Tom Brady and Alix Earle linked together?

Speculation involving Brady and Earle first gained momentum earlier this year after the pair were spotted together during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Saint Barthélemy.

Videos and photos showing the two dancing and interacting circulated widely across social media, fueling rumors of a possible relationship. The speculation continued after Brady and Earle were later seen attending several high-profile events around Super Bowl weekend.

Despite the ongoing rumors, neither Brady nor Earle publicly confirmed being romantically involved.

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{{^usCountry}} Subsequent reports claimed Earle was “having fun” following her breakup and had shown interest in Brady, though much of the speculation remained based on insider claims and public appearances rather than official confirmation. Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios breakup explained {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Subsequent reports claimed Earle was “having fun” following her breakup and had shown interest in Brady, though much of the speculation remained based on insider claims and public appearances rather than official confirmation. Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios breakup explained {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Before being linked to Brady, Earle was in a relationship with Berrios for nearly two years. The couple reportedly began dating in early 2023 before making their relationship public later that year during the ESPY Awards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before being linked to Brady, Earle was in a relationship with Berrios for nearly two years. The couple reportedly began dating in early 2023 before making their relationship public later that year during the ESPY Awards. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earle and Berrios eventually split in December 2025. Following the breakup, Earle openly discussed how emotionally difficult it was to move on from someone she considered both a romantic partner and a close friend. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earle and Berrios eventually split in December 2025. Following the breakup, Earle openly discussed how emotionally difficult it was to move on from someone she considered both a romantic partner and a close friend. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Their relationship returned to headlines recently after the two were spotted interacting at a Sports Illustrated x Authentic Brands Group event ahead of the Miami Grand Prix at The Surf Club Restaurant in Miami. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Their relationship returned to headlines recently after the two were spotted interacting at a Sports Illustrated x Authentic Brands Group event ahead of the Miami Grand Prix at The Surf Club Restaurant in Miami. {{/usCountry}}

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Reports described the interaction as brief and friendly, and Earle later addressed the viral moment by saying she and Berrios remain on “good terms.”

Have Brady or Earle addressed the Netflix reports?

As of now, neither Brady nor Earle has publicly commented on reports claiming the NFL legend will not appear in the Netflix series.

Still, online speculation surrounding the pair continues to generate discussion among fans across social media.

By Roshan Tony

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