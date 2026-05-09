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Why Tom Brady is left out of Alix Earle’s Netflix reality show. Bombshell report out

Tom Brady will not be part of Alix Earle's Netflix reality series, despite speculation. The show will focus on Earle's personal life and career

Published on: May 09, 2026 03:53 am IST
By HT Global Sports Desk
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Tom Brady reportedly will not appear in Alix Earle’s upcoming Netflix reality series despite months of speculation linking the two publicly. According to TMZ, Brady is not involved in the show’s storyline and “simply hasn’t come up” during production. The report stated that the series is expected to focus primarily on Earle’s personal life, friendships, career rise, and her breakup with former NFL player Braxton Berrios.

Tom Brady reportedly will not appear in Alix Earle’s Netflix reality series amid ongoing dating rumours surrounding the pair.(X | MLFootball)

The update quickly sparked reactions online, with fans joking that “not even a 7-time champ can get screen time.”

Social media users also questioned Brady’s absence from the project given the heavy public attention surrounding the rumored connection between the two.

Why were Tom Brady and Alix Earle linked together?

Speculation involving Brady and Earle first gained momentum earlier this year after the pair were spotted together during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Saint Barthélemy.

Videos and photos showing the two dancing and interacting circulated widely across social media, fueling rumors of a possible relationship. The speculation continued after Brady and Earle were later seen attending several high-profile events around Super Bowl weekend.

Despite the ongoing rumors, neither Brady nor Earle publicly confirmed being romantically involved.

Reports described the interaction as brief and friendly, and Earle later addressed the viral moment by saying she and Berrios remain on “good terms.”

Have Brady or Earle addressed the Netflix reports?

As of now, neither Brady nor Earle has publicly commented on reports claiming the NFL legend will not appear in the Netflix series.

Still, online speculation surrounding the pair continues to generate discussion among fans across social media.

By Roshan Tony

 
tom brady nfl netflix
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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