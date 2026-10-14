Why was Chuck Kennon arrested? Florida State dismisses top-rated recruit ahead of Miami showdown

The Florida State Seminoles are preparing for one of their biggest rivalry games of the season against the Miami Hurricanes next week, but the program has been hit by a major development off the field.

Chuck Kennon has been dismissed from Florida State. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Freshman cornerback Chuck Kennon has been dismissed from the team after appearing in just one game this season. The decision was announced Tuesday, a day after he was arrested near Tampa, Florida.

Why is Chuck Kennon arrested?

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The New York Post reported that Kennon was involved in a high-speed chase with police over the weekend before being taken into custody on Monday.

He faces charges of aggravated fleeing to elude, classified as a second-degree felony, false imprisonment, a third-degree felony, and misdemeanor resisting an officer without violence.

Details of the police pursuit

The incident reportedly began in Tampa during the early hours of Sunday, when an officer flagged Kennon’s Dodge Durango for traveling at 79 mph in a 50-mph zone. During the ensuing pursuit, the vehicle allegedly reached speeds exceeding 150 mph, ran a red light and struck a curb.

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The chase ended after a tire went flat, forcing the SUV to stop. An officer reportedly saw Kennon run toward a nearby industrial plant. The 18-year-old was taken into custody on Monday and is being held at Falkenburg Road Jail, according to the New York Post.

Florida State dismisses freshman cornerback

ESPN reported that Florida State dismissed Kennon for “conduct detrimental to the team.” He has also been removed from the Seminoles’ official roster. The move comes as the program prepares for its upcoming showdown with Miami, adding another development to the team’s preparations for the rivalry matchup.

Kennon’s brief stint with the Seminoles

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Kennon featured in just one game for Florida State this season, making a brief appearance late in the Seminoles’ 38-7 victory over Virginia on October 3 without recording a statistic.

The freshman was among the standout prospects in Florida State’s 2026 recruiting class. According to 247Sports, he ranked 51st overall in the nation and sixth among cornerbacks.

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Despite attracting more than 30 scholarship offers, Kennon chose Florida State over several programs, including Texas, Louisville and Texas A&M. He also became the Seminoles’ highest-ranked defensive back recruit since four-star prospect Charles Lester III arrived in 2024.

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