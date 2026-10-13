Is Nico Iamaleava out for the season? Concerning injury update emerges on UCLA quarterback

According to CBS reporter Matt Zenitz, Iamaleava is expected to miss the remainder of the season because of a knee injury suffered during the Bruins’ win over Oregon.

The injury initially did not appear to be a major concern, as Iamaleava briefly returned to the field after leaving the game to receive medical attention in the first half . However, the latest update suggests the issue could be far more serious than initially thought.

Nico Iamaleava started Saturday’s clash with the Oregon Ducks for UCLA but was forced to sit out the second half after picking up an injury late in the opening period.

“UCLA standout QB Nico Iamaleava is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury he suffered during the Bruins’ win over Oregon on Saturday,” Zenitz reported on X.

Although the report does not make a season-ending absence official, it raises significant concerns about Iamaleava’s availability for the remainder of the campaign.

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At the very least, the UCLA quarterback could face an extended spell on the sidelines as he recovers from the injury.

What happened to Nico Iamaleava? Iamaleava sustained the injury on Saturday while attempting to scramble, with Oregon defenders Bear Alexander and Jerry Mixon bringing him down during the play.

The 22-year-old quarterback appeared to hurt his left leg and remained on the ground as medical personnel rushed over to examine him.

The incident created a moment of concern inside the stadium as he received treatment. However, he was able to get back on his feet without assistance and missed only one play before returning to action.

Iamaleava completed 10 of 16 passes for 162 yards in the first half, but his performance also included two interceptions.

Despite head coach Bob Chesney reassuring CBS sideline reporter Jenn Dell that the quarterback was fine, Iamaleava did not return when the second half began.

Who couple replace Iamaleava? Ty Dieffenbach stepped in for Iamaleava against Oregon, but his appearance does not necessarily mean he will retain the starting job for the remainder of the season.

Speaking after the game, head coach Bob Chesney described the quarterback situation as “week-to-week.” He also explained that Dieffenbach’s mobility played a key role in the decision to turn to him as the primary backup against Oregon.

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While Dieffenbach delivered a solid performance in relief, the matchup marked his first appearance at the FBS level.

Losing Nico Iamaleava, the UCLA’s starting quarterback, for an extended period could pose a major challenge to the unbeaten Bruins’ hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time.