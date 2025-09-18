Trent Grisham went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs, and the New York Yankees pulled away for a 10-5 win over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night in Minneapolis. Yankees ride Trent Grisham’s 2 homers to series win against Twins

Cody Bellinger finished 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs for New York , which won the rubber match of the three-game series. Jasson Dominguez and Ryan McMahon contributed one RBI apiece.

Brooks Lee went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs to lead Minnesota . Royce Lewis finished 2-for-4 and drove in a run.

Yankees right-hander Fernando Cruz pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. He followed starter Luis Gil, who allowed five runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Twins right-hander Taj Bradley surrendered seven runs on eight hits in four innings. He walked three and struck out four.

The score was tied at 2-all when the Yankees erupted for five runs in the fourth inning.

Paul Goldschmidt started the big inning with a one-out double to right. He scored moments later on Dominguez's double to center to put the Yankees on top 3-2.

New York had runners on second and third with two outs for Grisham, who belted a three-run homer over the wall in right. It marked the second homer of the game and the 33rd of the season for Grisham, who has nearly doubled his previous career high of 17 homers in 2022.

Ben Rice scored on a balk later in the fourth to make it 7-2 in favor of the Yankees.

The Twins scored three runs in the fifth to cut the deficit to 7-5.

Luke Keaschall struck first with an RBI single to center to score Byron Buxton. Two batters later, Lee delivered a two-run single to center that scored Trevor Larnach and Keaschall.

The Yankees increased their lead to 8-5 in the eighth on McMahon's RBI single to center.

The Yankees added two more runs in the ninth. Aaron Judge hit a single to left, and Bellinger followed with a two-run shot to right for his 29th homer of the season.

Field Level Media

