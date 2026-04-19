‘You get a taste…’: What Juha Miettinen said before death in Verstappen's Nurburgring race crash

Juha Miettinen died following a major crash during the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS) race in Germany on Saturday. The fatal incident occurred early in the race and involved seven vehicles, prompting officials to stop proceedings immediately.

Juha Miettinen died in a crash in Germany(Instagram/Juha Miettinen)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"During the first race of the ADAC 24h Nurburgring Qualifiers (18 April 2026), a serious accident involving seven competitors occurred in the early stages of the race. Following the collision between several vehicles, race control immediately halted the race to allow for extensive recovery and rescue operations," read the statement from the ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nurburgring.

The race was initially red-flagged and later officially suspended. Among the drivers was four-time Formula 1 winner Max Verstappen. He was, however, not injured.

"Despite the immediate arrival of emergency services, the emergency medics were unable to save the driver involved, Juha Miettinen (BMW 325i, #121), after he had been extracted from the vehicle; the driver died at the Medical Centre after all attempts at resuscitation proved unsuccessful.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The other six drivers involved were taken to the Medical Centre and nearby hospitals for precautionary examinations. None of the injured are in a life-threatening condition," officials said. Juha Miettinen's last Instagram post {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The other six drivers involved were taken to the Medical Centre and nearby hospitals for precautionary examinations. None of the injured are in a life-threatening condition," officials said. Juha Miettinen's last Instagram post {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} In his final Instagram post, just hours before the crash. Miettinen wrote: “Ready for the N24H Qually races. Two races in two days. The first one into the night. The second one way too early in the morning, just so you get a taste of that Nürburgring 24H race feeling...” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his final Instagram post, just hours before the crash. Miettinen wrote: “Ready for the N24H Qually races. Two races in two days. The first one into the night. The second one way too early in the morning, just so you get a taste of that Nürburgring 24H race feeling...” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He shared a video of his car. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He shared a video of his car. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I will miss you dearly 😢. For many years, you were a role model and a good friend to me. We shared some great times on the track, and you always helped me never to lose my respect for the Nordschleife. I am proud to have been your friend; I will never forget you!” one person wrote in the comment section. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I will miss you dearly 😢. For many years, you were a role model and a good friend to me. We shared some great times on the track, and you always helped me never to lose my respect for the Nordschleife. I am proud to have been your friend; I will never forget you!” one person wrote in the comment section. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Rest in Peace Juha. Enjoy this final race and win it, for all your family. See you in heaven. ❤️😪” another one added.

Verstappen has not issued a statement yet.

Tribute planned

Organizers confirmed that racing would not resume on Saturday evening, with plans to honor Miettinen before the next session. A minute’s silence will be held during Sunday’s grid formation in remembrance of the driver.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON