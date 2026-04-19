Juha Miettinen Nurburgring update: Exact moment that Verstappen-led pack crashed, causing death

Juha Miettinen died after a serious multi-car crash involving seven vehicles during Race 1 of the ADAC 24 Hours of Nürburgring Qualifiers on the Nürburgring Nordschleife on Saturday. The accident occurred in the Klostertal section of the circuit. Juha Miettinen died after a serious multi-car crash. (X)

Despite a rapid response from medical teams, Miettinen could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the circuit’s medical centre. The race was subsequently abandoned as a mark of respect. Six other drivers involved in the incident were taken for precautionary medical examinations.

In a statement, ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nürburgring said, "During the first race of the ADAC 24h Nürburgring Qualifiers (18 April 2026), a serious accident involving seven competitors occurred in the early stages of the race. Following the collision between several vehicles, race control immediately halted the race to allow for extensive recovery and rescue operations."

"Despite the immediate arrival of emergency services, the emergency medics were unable to save the driver involved, Juha Miettinen (BMW 325i, #121), after he had been extracted from the vehicle; the driver died at the Medical Centre after all attempts at resuscitation proved unsuccessful.

“The other six drivers involved were taken to the Medical Centre and nearby hospitals for precautionary examinations. None of the injured are in a life-threatening condition.”

Max Verstappen was also competing in the race but was not involved in the incident.