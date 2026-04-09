Max Verstappen warned about his attitude amid Red Bull's 2026 struggles; Isack Hadjar gets positive update

Jolyon Palmer warned Max Verstappen about his negative attitude at Red Bull. The former driver claimed rookie Isack Hadjar could soon lead the struggling team. Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen (AFP)

Red Bull struggles as Verstappen slams new technical regulations Max Verstappen slammed the new F1 technical regulations during the early season races. The Red Bull driver expressed deep frustration with the current energy management systems.

Red Bull returned only sixteen points from the first three races this year. This marks the lowest points yield for the team since the 2015 season.

The Dutch driver hinted he might walk away from the sport very soon. He told reporters that he does not enjoy the current racing style anymore. Verstappen believes the new cars require too much patience and complex management tactics. He simply wants to drive the car in an aggressive and traditional way.

The champion lacks his usual speed while the team struggles with the car. He constantly attacks the rules while competing against much faster rival teams. These public outbursts could create a massive rift within the Red Bull garage.

Isack Hadjar impresses during debut sessions for the main team Isack Hadjar delivered a strong performance during his debut weekend in Australia. The rookie qualified in 3rd position while Verstappen struggled with the car balance. Hadjar maintained a positive attitude despite the technical difficulties facing the Milton Keynes team. Jolyon Palmer noted that Hadjar could establish a stronghold within the garage now.

The young driver brings enthusiasm that the world champion currently lacks in races. Hadjar's speed provides a massive boost to the engineers working in the garage. He represents a fresh start for a team suffering from internal driver fatigue. Red Bull mechanics might prefer a hungry rookie over a grumpy world champion.

The team dynamic is shifting as the rookie shows more pace and passion. Hadjar is ready to galvanize the staff behind his own championship goals now. Verstappen must change his mindset to keep his status as the primary driver. The internal competition is heating up faster than anyone at Red Bull expected.

Palmer claims Verstappen is not in the right headspace Palmer discussed the internal Red Bull dynamic on the F1 Nation podcast recently. Palmer said, "He's just not enjoying anything about it." The former driver claimed Verstappen wants to drive the car in old ways. He noted that the champion is "not enjoying racing the car" right now.

Palmer added, "This is a chance for me to say: 'Look, I'm good.'" The team might soon focus its support on the more enthusiastic driver instead. Max must keep working despite his vocal complaints about the modern F1 rules. The champion oozes negativity every time he walks into the Red Bull garage.

Red Bull faces a difficult choice between a legacy star and a rookie. Verstappen currently sits in a bad headspace while his teammate gains more ground. The team cannot afford to have a champion who hates being at work. This tension will likely boil over before the next set of races begins.

By Prabhat Dwivedi