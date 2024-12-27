England: 2 women killed in suspected Christmas Day stabbing in Milton Keynes

Residents in Milton Keynes have been left in shock after two women were killed and two others seriously injured in a suspected stabbing on Christmas Day. A 49-year-old man from the city was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and is currently in police custody, Thames Valley Police confirmed. Forensics teams spent hours examining the scene on Thursday (PA )

Officers were called to a block of apartments on Santa Cruz Avenue in Bletchley at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, they found the bodies of two women, aged 38 and 24, who were pronounced dead at the scene. A teenage boy and a man in his late 20s were taken to hospital with serious injuries but are both reported to be in stable condition, police said. A dog that was also injured during the incident was taken to a vet but did not survive.

Also read: Person found dead with body lodged in wheel well of United Airlines plane in Hawaii on Christmas Eve

Shazna Muzammil, a Conservative councillor on Milton Keynes City Council, expressed her shock and sadness in a statement posted on X. "This is horrible on Christmas Day and we are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic events in Bletchley," she wrote. "Our thoughts are with the families, friends, and neighbours of the two women who have tragically lost their lives." She also confirmed that those involved in the incident were known to each other.

A police cordon remained in place at the scene throughout Thursday as forensic teams conducted investigations. Officers were seen walking up the stairs of the apartment block and photographing a room on the top floor, as well as sections of road outside. Evidence markers and first aid kits were visible on the pavement and road, and on the boot of a car parked in nearby Trinidad Grove.

In a show of community support, a family left flowers and a grey teddy bear dressed as Father Christmas outside the police cordon, attaching two bouquets to the railings surrounding a children’s play area on Santa Cruz Avenue. One woman in the group, who did not know the victims, told the PA news agency, “This is a lovely area. You don’t expect to see this kind of thing here.”

St Joseph’s Church, located nearby, announced it would open its school hall on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for anyone seeking “a moment of quiet contemplation or prayer, to light a candle or simply to have a cup of tea and a chat” in the aftermath of the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Brangwin, senior investigating officer from the major crime unit, extended his condolences to the families of the deceased women. "We have launched a double murder investigation which may be concerning to the wider public, however, we have made an arrest and are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident as the parties involved are known to each other," he said. Brangwin assured the public that a significant police presence would remain in the area as investigations continue and encouraged anyone with information or footage to contact the authorities.

Also read: England: Man shot dead by police after standoff in Redditch on Christmas Eve

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting reference number 43240622935, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.