England: Man shot dead by police after standoff in Redditch on Christmas Eve

A 39-year-old man was shot dead by armed police after a tense hours-long standoff in Redditch, Worcestershire, on Christmas Eve. West Mercia Police responded to a call around 2pm on Tuesday, reporting concerns for the safety of the man, who was reportedly wielding a knife. Police at the scene on Fownhope Close in Redditch, Worcestershire, where a 39-year-old man was shot by armed police on Christmas Eve (PA media )

Despite several hours of attempts to resolve the situation peacefully, the man was shot at approximately 7:40pm. He was pronounced dead shortly after 8pm, police confirmed.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation into the incident. A knife was recovered from the scene, and the IOPC has confirmed that tasers were deployed by officers during the standoff. At around 7:40pm, a firearms officer shot the man at the property, the watchdog said.

The IOPC is overseeing forensic examinations of the scene and has reviewed body-worn camera footage from the officers involved. Investigators are working to understand the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the actions and decisions made by police officers.

A friend of the deceased, speaking to The Times at the scene, expressed disbelief at the events, stating, "He wouldn’t have harmed anybody. He was really friendly, he was a nice guy. He had his demons. I’ve never once seen him cause trouble in the area." The friend added that the community was in shock after hearing of the incident.

West Mercia Police Assistant Chief Constable Grant Wills reassured local residents, acknowledging the distress the incident may cause. "We do not underestimate the shock and concern this may cause the local community and I want to reassure residents that we are following all appropriate procedures, including making an immediate referral to the IOPC, as is mandatory and right," Wills said.

He also confirmed that the force would cooperate fully with the investigation, providing all relevant information, including body-worn camera footage.

The IOPC's investigation is in its early stages, with director of operations Steve Noonan emphasizing the importance of an independent inquiry. "Our role is to independently investigate all the circumstances surrounding this incident, including the actions and decisions taken by officers," Noonan said. "While police shootings are thankfully rare, it is understandable that people will be concerned when it does happen, and it is important we conduct a detailed and robust investigation into what took place."

No one else was in the property at the time of the incident. On Christmas Day, uniformed police officers were stationed outside the three-storey block of flats where the shooting occurred, with forensic teams on site and a tent set up at the rear of the building.

Tributes to the man have been shared on social media, with one person writing, "RIP, thoughts are with you all," and another stating, "So sorry to hear this! Sending love to all the family."

According to Inquest, a charity focused on state-related deaths, the Redditch shooting is the third fatal police shooting in 2024 as of August 16. The charity's figures show there have been 83 fatal police shootings in the UK since 1990.

A post-mortem examination of the man’s body is expected to take place, and the coroner has been informed.