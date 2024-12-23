Menu Explore
Teen held for October knife attack in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 23, 2024 09:00 AM IST

According to the complaint, Kumar was standing outside his house with his friend Harsh when three individuals, identified as Vineet, LD, and Bhandu, attacked him with a knife. Kumar sustained injuries, and the accused fled the scene

A 19-year-old was arrested in connection with a knife attack that left a man injured.

The arrested accused, Vineet, alias Pingu, a resident of Ramdarbar, was sent to judicial custody following his arrest.
The arrested accused, Vineet, alias Pingu, a resident of Ramdarbar, was sent to judicial custody following his arrest. (iStock)

On October 17, when Dheeraj Kumar, a resident of Ramdarbar, was attacked near his home. According to the complaint, Kumar was standing outside his house with his friend Harsh when three individuals, identified as Vineet, LD, and Bhandu, attacked him with a knife. Kumar sustained injuries, and the accused fled the scene.

Following a detailed investigation, Vineet was apprehended, and the knife used in the crime was also recovered. However, the other two suspects, LD and Bhandu, remain at large. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest them.

The arrested accused, Vineet, alias Pingu, a resident of Ramdarbar, was sent to judicial custody following his arrest.

