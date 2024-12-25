Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

One dead, 20 rescued after tourist boat capsizes off Calangute beach in Goa

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Dec 25, 2024 07:53 PM IST

One person died and nearly 20 others were injured after a tourist boat capsized off Calangute beach in North Goa on Wednesday.

One person died and nearly 20 others were injured when a tourist boat capsized off Calangute beach in North Goa on Wednesday due to an engine malfunction, police said.

The incident took place in Calangute beach in North Goa on Wednesday. (File) (Pic used for representation)
The incident took place in Calangute beach in North Goa on Wednesday. (File) (Pic used for representation)

Sanjay Yadav, the Lifeguard in charge, told PTI, “A boat capsized at Calangute beach. We rescued 13 people in the incident. We don't know the exact number of people, but around 6 people from the same family, who were trapped under the boat, were in critical condition. We don't know the cause of the incident. Out of those 6 people, one has died.”

The police have registered a case of unnatural death by drowning and are investigating the mishap.

Also Read | Mumbai boat accident: Parents on ferry thought of ‘tossing children into sea water’, says CISF jawan

The incident occurred around midday on Wednesday in which more than 20 passengers were rescued by Drishti Marine Lifesavers, the lifeguard agency at Calangute Beach.

The passengers, aged between six and 65 years, included a family of 13 from Khed, Maharashtra, who were onboard when the boat capsized. The boat, overloaded with more than 20 passengers, capsized about 60 meters from the shore, throwing everyone into the rough sea.

Of the 20 passengers, two children aged 6 and 7, along with two women aged 25 and 55, were revived and hospitalised for further treatment.

Two passengers were not wearing life jackets, complicating the rescue efforts. A 54-year-old male, who was found floating in the sea, was declared dead upon arrival.

In total, 18 Drishti Marine lifesavers rushed to assist the passengers and brought them safely to shore, according to the agency.

The incident occurred a week after a speeding Navy craft undergoing engine trials lost control and crashed into the passenger ferry 'Neel Kamal' off the Mumbai coast, killing 15 persons. The ferry, carrying more than 100 passengers, was on its way from Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, a popular tourist attraction famous for its cave temples.

(With inputs from Gerard de Souza)

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On