One dead, 20 rescued after tourist boat capsizes off Calangute beach in Goa

One person died and nearly 20 others were injured when a tourist boat capsized off Calangute beach in North Goa on Wednesday due to an engine malfunction, police said. The incident took place in Calangute beach in North Goa on Wednesday. (File) (Pic used for representation)

Sanjay Yadav, the Lifeguard in charge, told PTI, “A boat capsized at Calangute beach. We rescued 13 people in the incident. We don't know the exact number of people, but around 6 people from the same family, who were trapped under the boat, were in critical condition. We don't know the cause of the incident. Out of those 6 people, one has died.”

The police have registered a case of unnatural death by drowning and are investigating the mishap.

The incident occurred around midday on Wednesday in which more than 20 passengers were rescued by Drishti Marine Lifesavers, the lifeguard agency at Calangute Beach.

The passengers, aged between six and 65 years, included a family of 13 from Khed, Maharashtra, who were onboard when the boat capsized. The boat, overloaded with more than 20 passengers, capsized about 60 meters from the shore, throwing everyone into the rough sea.

Of the 20 passengers, two children aged 6 and 7, along with two women aged 25 and 55, were revived and hospitalised for further treatment.

Two passengers were not wearing life jackets, complicating the rescue efforts. A 54-year-old male, who was found floating in the sea, was declared dead upon arrival.

In total, 18 Drishti Marine lifesavers rushed to assist the passengers and brought them safely to shore, according to the agency.

The incident occurred a week after a speeding Navy craft undergoing engine trials lost control and crashed into the passenger ferry 'Neel Kamal' off the Mumbai coast, killing 15 persons. The ferry, carrying more than 100 passengers, was on its way from Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, a popular tourist attraction famous for its cave temples.

(With inputs from Gerard de Souza)