Wednesday, Dec 25, 2024
New Delhi
Fresh gunfights erupt between miscreants in strife-torn Manipur: Police

ByThomas Ngangnom
Dec 25, 2024 06:38 PM IST

Police said that the gunfights between miscreants were a result of provocative firing and no casualties were reported in the incidents

Fresh gunfights erupted between miscreants at different locations in strife-torn Manipur, police said on Wednesday.

Security personnel patrol in a sensitive area of Manipur. (PTI)
Security personnel patrol in a sensitive area of Manipur. (PTI)

Gunfights occurred at Thamnapokpi village and Uyok Ching in Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts, respectively, on Tuesday night.

Another gunfight erupted at around 7am on Wednesday at Sinam village in the Khundrakpam Assembly constituency under Sagolmang Police Station, Imphal East district.

Police said that no casualties were reported in either incident.

A senior Manipur police officer, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told HT that both incidents were a result of “provocative firing.”

In the first incident at Thamnapokpi, district police fired several rounds, followed by illumination rounds from central forces, which helped stop the gunfight.

New Delhi
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
