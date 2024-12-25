Man gets life in jail for stabbing relative to death in Sohna

A 47-year-old man was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment by a city court on Tuesday for stabbing his distant relative to death following a petty argument in Sohna five years ago. The court, under additional district and sessions judge Mona Singh, also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the accused Pappu Singh, convicting him under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Forensic analysis confirmed that the weapon contained the deceased’s blood and the suspect’s fingerprints, supporting the conviction, police said. (File Photo)

The incident took place on August 6, 2020, at Singh’s home, during a dispute that arose while finalising a suitable groom for Singh’s daughter, the court order mentioned. The altercation led to Singh stabbing 48-year-old Bablu Kumar, a resident of Bharatpur, Rajasthan, multiple times in the abdomen. Singh and his family members fled the scene, leaving Kumar severely injured. Kumar was rushed to Sohna’s Civil Hospital by his son, Ajay Kumar, but succumbed to his injuries due to excessive blood loss, officers aware of the case said.

The trial began after a chargesheet was filed on July 18, 2023, and Singh was found guilty on December 4. An FIR was registered against Singh and four other family members under Sections 34 (common intention) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the City Sohna police station on August 7, 2020, following a complaint from Kumar’s son, Ajay.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said Singh was arrested shortly after the incident, and the blood-stained murder weapon was recovered. “Forensic analysis confirmed that the weapon contained Kumar’s blood and Singh’s fingerprints, supporting the conviction,” he added.