Max Verstappen triumphs in NLS GT3 debut, secures victory alongside Chris Lulham

Max Verstappen won his NLS GT3 debut race on September 27 in Nurburgring alongside teammate Chris Lulham. The two won the 28-lap race by over a 20-second margin in the No. 31 Ferrari 296 GT3, as per RacingNews365. Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen wins debut NLS GT3 race.(AFP)

It did not take Max Verstappen too long to take the lead as he started the #31 machine around the 'Green Hell'. He drove the best he could for the first two hours before he handed over the lead to his teammate, Chris Lulham.

Lulham, who already proved himself to the fans in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance and Sprint Cup, fought tooth and nail to maintain the lead and carry the day for his team.

Max Verstappen makes his dream come true

Just three days before today’s race, on his website, Max Verstappen expressed how much he looked forward to his GT3 participation. “It is my passion to do these kinds of GT3 races too. I can’t wait! I’m passionate about racing, also outside of Formula 1,” Max Verstappen said on his website, verstappen.com.

He said that he felt every lap at the Nordschleife was a “different kind of experience”.

“The atmosphere is also really good, and there are a lot of endurance fans present,” Verstappen added.

He went on to mention that it was his “hobby to race in other categories than Formula 1.”

“My dream is to eventually participate in the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring Nordschleife,” he stated.

Verstappen completed thousands of virtual laps at the Nordschleife in his simulator to realise the significance of the 24.358 km long circuit nicknamed ‘Green Hell’.

Verstappen said he was determined to pursue Nordschleife because it was “extremely challenging and demanding, with its enormous length and tight historic layout”.

