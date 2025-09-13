Ferrari 849 Testarossa: 5 things you should know about the new supercar

When Ferrari first introduced the Testarossa in 1984, it wasn’t just a car; it became a cultural phenomenon. From Miami Vice to music videos, the flat, wide, mid-engined coupe defined an era. Now, nearly three decades after production ended in 1996, the legendary name has been revived for 2026 with the Ferrari 849 Testarossa. Blending retro cues with cutting-edge performance, here are five things you need to know about Ferrari’s latest supercar. Personalised Offers on Ferrari F8 Tributo Check Offers Check Offers The Ferrari 849 Testarossa gets a blend of retro-modern styling.

Why is the Testarossa name significant?

The original Testarossa, Italian for “Red Head,” a nod to its red-painted cylinder heads, was one of Ferrari’s most mass-produced icons. Designed by Pininfarina, it was owned by stars like Elton John, Michael Jordan, and F1’s Gerhard Berger. Ending production in 1996, the badge disappeared for nearly 30 years. Its revival now signals Ferrari’s intent to link its heritage with modern hybrid technology.

How does the new design connect with Ferrari’s past?

Styled under Ferrari’s design chief, Flavio Manzoni, the 849 Testarossa draws inspiration from classics like the 330 P4 and 512 S. Up front, a gloss-black bridge ties the headlamps together, echoing recent models like the 12Cilindri. Sculpted doors double as aerodynamic ducts, channelling air into vertical side intakes. At the rear, a cab-forward profile, twin-tail design, and active wing create a mix of retro drama and futuristic aggression. Coupe and Spider versions will be available, the latter with a retractable roof that folds away in 14 seconds.

What’s under the hood of the 849 Testarossa?

Ferrari hasn’t abandoned the roar of combustion. At its heart lies an upgraded four-litre twin-turbo V8, producing 819 bhp alone. Paired with three electric motors, two at the front for torque vectoring and one MGU-K unit at the rear, the total output hits a staggering 1,035 bhp. This setup gives the car all-wheel drive, blistering acceleration, and even an EV-only mode with 25 km range.

How fast is it really?

Performance is as extreme as the styling. The 849 Testarossa rockets from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.3 seconds, with a top speed north of 330 kmph. The 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox, paired with Formula 1-derived hybrid tech, makes it one of the most advanced Ferraris to date.

What will it cost and when will it arrive?

Pricing in Europe starts at €460,000 (approx. ₹4.74 crore) for the coupe and €500,000 ( ₹5.15 crore) for the Spider. Deliveries are set to begin next year, with pre-orders already open. For India, Ferrari is expected to bring the model in limited numbers, most likely from 2026.

The 849 Testarossa, then, isn’t just another supercar. It’s Ferrari reimagining an icon, blending nostalgia with over 1,000 bhp of electrified fury.