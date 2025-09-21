Search
Sun, Sept 21, 2025
Max Verstappen wins Azerbaijan Grand Prix after Oscar Piastri crashes on lap 1

Updated on: Sept 21, 2025 06:25 pm IST

Max Verstappen cruised to victory in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday as championship leader Oscar Piastri's first-lap crash allowed Lando Norris to cut his points advantage.

Max Verstappen cruised to victory in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday.(AFP)

Verstappen was in control from start to finish after taking pole position in a chaotic qualifying session Saturday. George Russell was second for Mercedes and Carlos Sainz, Jr. was third for Williams' first podium finish in four years.

Norris was seventh as he missed the chance to fully exploit Piastri's error and slash the Australian's lead in the Formula 1 title fight.

Piastri nearly stalled on the grid and dropped to the back of the field, before sliding into the barrier as he tried to recover places. The Australian crashed for the second day running in Baku after also hitting the barrier in qualifying.

McLaren could have secured the constructors' title Sunday with seven races to go, but will now have to wait until at least the next race in Singapore in two weeks' time.

