Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton's relationship takes a new turn; Kanye West reacts

Eldest daughter North West did not appear in the vacation photos. Kardashian shared the footage to showcase their high-speed life to fans. The star wants a stable life for her children and family now.

This post marks the first official confirmation of their new romance. The couple recently traveled to Tokyo with three of Kardashian's children. Hamilton spent time with Chicago, Saint, and also Psalm in Japan.

A 45-year-old confirmed her relationship with an F1 star on social media Monday. The reality star posted a video featuring the Formula 1 driver. Hamilton drove a Ferrari while Kardashian sat in the passenger seat.

Kim Kardashian made her relationship with Lewis Hamilton official on Monday. She posted a video of the driver performing car stunts. This follows their recent family vacation to Tokyo in Japan.

Kanye West reacts to his ex-wife's new partner Insiders claim Kanye West feels peaceful about the new couple. The rapper considers Hamilton to be a very talented person. West reportedly trusts the racing champion to be around his children.

This reaction differs from his past anger toward Pete Davidson. West once threatened to beat the comedian in a music track. The rapper admitted his previous behavior brought chaos to his marriage.

West said he was traumatized after losing the love of his life. He admitted he brought massive chaos to the rest of the world. The artist still wants the best for the well-being of his ex-wife.

Kardashian details past struggles during her previous marriage As reported by Page Six, a source said West truly hated Davidson. West mocked the comedian by calling him Skete during their feud. He released a music video showing the kidnapping of a cartoon.

Kardashian spoke about the messy split on a popular podcast, Call Her Daddy recently. She said she did not feel safe emotionally or also financially. West once gave away five expensive cars during a manic episode.

Kardashian claimed his toxic behavior forced the end of the marriage. She felt sad for Davidson during the public attacks from West. Kardashian told host Alex Cooper that the situation was not fair.

By Prabhat Dwivedi