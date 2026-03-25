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    Who is Vivian Alexandra Gomez? Beautician convicted in death of Kim Kardashian lookalike

    Gomez faces seven years in prison after model's fatal injection

    Updated on: Mar 25, 2026 1:06 PM IST
    By Prakriti Deb
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    A California jury has found a 53-year-old beautician guilty in connection with the death of a model who underwent an illegal cosmetic procedure.

    Prosecutors said Gourkani had hired Gomez to perform a gluteal silicone injection. (Broward County Sheriff/SL/MEGA)
    Prosecutors said Gourkani had hired Gomez to perform a gluteal silicone injection. (Broward County Sheriff/SL/MEGA)

    According to a report by New York Post, Vivian Alexandra Gomez was convicted of felony involuntary manslaughter over the April 2023 death of Christina Ashten Gourkani.

    Gourkani, 34, was known for her resemblance to Kim Kardashian and had built an online presence under the name “Ashten G.”

    Prosecutors said Gourkani had hired Gomez to perform a gluteal silicone injection, a cosmetic procedure intended to enhance the buttocks. The procedure was allegedly carried out in a Bay Area hotel room, where complications arose during the treatment.

    Also Read: After Kylie Jenner, Kristin Cavallari reveals her breast implant details

    During the injections, Gourkani went into cardiac arrest and was later taken to hospital. She died the following day from respiratory failure and a pulmonary embolism, prosecutors said, as cited by the New York Post.

    Authorities arrested Gomez hours later at an airport in Florida. She was subsequently extradited to California, where she stood trial in connection with the case.

    Who is Vivian Alexandra Gomez?

    Vivian Alexandra Gomez is an unlicensed cosmetologist who was offering cosmetic enhancement procedures outside regulated medical settings, according to the report.

    Prosecutors said she was not licensed to perform medical procedures but still administered multiple silicone injections.

    Following her conviction, Gomez faces up to seven years in prison. She is currently in custody and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 5.

    Gomez had remained out of custody during the trial but was ordered to be held following the jury’s verdict.

    Also Read: Spanish woman spends 1.45 crore on 'momo-like' lips; struggles to eat, speak properly after extreme cosmetic procedure

    Victim remembered by family

    Gourkani’s family described her as a “caring and loving free spirit” who “always took the time to bring a smile to anyone’s face she crossed paths with.”

    In an online fundraiser shared after her death, relatives said they received a “tragic phone call” informing them she was dying, a moment they said “instantly shattered our world.”

    • Prakriti Deb
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Prakriti Deb

      Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More

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