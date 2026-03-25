Who is Vivian Alexandra Gomez? Beautician convicted in death of Kim Kardashian lookalike

A California jury has found a 53-year-old beautician guilty in connection with the death of a model who underwent an illegal cosmetic procedure. Prosecutors said Gourkani had hired Gomez to perform a gluteal silicone injection. (Broward County Sheriff/SL/MEGA)

According to a report by New York Post, Vivian Alexandra Gomez was convicted of felony involuntary manslaughter over the April 2023 death of Christina Ashten Gourkani.

Gourkani, 34, was known for her resemblance to Kim Kardashian and had built an online presence under the name “Ashten G.”

Prosecutors said Gourkani had hired Gomez to perform a gluteal silicone injection, a cosmetic procedure intended to enhance the buttocks. The procedure was allegedly carried out in a Bay Area hotel room, where complications arose during the treatment.

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During the injections, Gourkani went into cardiac arrest and was later taken to hospital. She died the following day from respiratory failure and a pulmonary embolism, prosecutors said, as cited by the New York Post.

Authorities arrested Gomez hours later at an airport in Florida. She was subsequently extradited to California, where she stood trial in connection with the case.

Who is Vivian Alexandra Gomez? Vivian Alexandra Gomez is an unlicensed cosmetologist who was offering cosmetic enhancement procedures outside regulated medical settings, according to the report.

Prosecutors said she was not licensed to perform medical procedures but still administered multiple silicone injections.

Following her conviction, Gomez faces up to seven years in prison. She is currently in custody and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 5.

Gomez had remained out of custody during the trial but was ordered to be held following the jury’s verdict.

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Victim remembered by family Gourkani’s family described her as a “caring and loving free spirit” who “always took the time to bring a smile to anyone’s face she crossed paths with.”

In an online fundraiser shared after her death, relatives said they received a “tragic phone call” informing them she was dying, a moment they said “instantly shattered our world.”