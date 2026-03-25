'Missiles' found in Florida truck? Police stop driver on interstate; here's what they discovered

Concern swept through motorists in Florida after a pickup truck carrying what appeared to be missiles was spotted on a busy interstate, prompting multiple emergency calls and a swift police response. The vehicle was pulled over near Plant City, roughly 25 miles east of Tampa. (X)

According to The Mirror US, several 911 callers alerted authorities after seeing a Ford truck traveling along Interstate 4 in Central Florida with what looked like “two missiles” mounted on its rear.

The vehicle was eventually pulled over near Plant City, roughly 25 miles east of Tampa, by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officers moved to assess the potential threat, given the alarming reports from drivers on the highway.

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What police actually found Authorities later confirmed that the objects were not weapons. In a statement, police said the “missiles” were “later determined to be plastic devices used for show and events,” adding that “all was determined safe."

While no charges were filed, officials noted that the items could have been transported more securely and issued a “strong suggestion” on safer handling practices.

‘Rocket man’ moment Troopers appeared to handle the situation with humor once the risk was ruled out, posing for a selfie with the driver and informally dubbing him “Rocket man.”

Reactions poured on social media. “There's no law about how you transport your plastic crop missiles. Leave the guy alone,” wrote a user on X, while some commented with laughing emojis.

In a separate case reported by the same outlet, Florida authorities dealt with a far more serious situation involving a reckless driver in a Ford F-150.

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The driver, identified as Dennis Donald Johnson, allegedly struck another vehicle, crashed into a metal handrail near a bus stop and ended up in a ditch after attempting to flee.

Police said they observed white residue around his mouth and found cans of electronic duster inside the vehicle, with a receipt indicating they had been purchased shortly before the crash. He was later charged with hit-and-run and driving under the influence.