'Missiles' found in Florida truck? Police stop driver on interstate; here's what they discovered
Motorists reported a pickup truck appearing to carry missiles on Interstate 4, prompting police intervention.
Concern swept through motorists in Florida after a pickup truck carrying what appeared to be missiles was spotted on a busy interstate, prompting multiple emergency calls and a swift police response.
According to The Mirror US, several 911 callers alerted authorities after seeing a Ford truck traveling along Interstate 4 in Central Florida with what looked like “two missiles” mounted on its rear.
The vehicle was eventually pulled over near Plant City, roughly 25 miles east of Tampa, by the Florida Highway Patrol.
Officers moved to assess the potential threat, given the alarming reports from drivers on the highway.
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What police actually found
Authorities later confirmed that the objects were not weapons. In a statement, police said the “missiles” were “later determined to be plastic devices used for show and events,” adding that “all was determined safe."
While no charges were filed, officials noted that the items could have been transported more securely and issued a “strong suggestion” on safer handling practices.
‘Rocket man’ moment
Troopers appeared to handle the situation with humor once the risk was ruled out, posing for a selfie with the driver and informally dubbing him “Rocket man.”
Reactions poured on social media. “There's no law about how you transport your plastic crop missiles. Leave the guy alone,” wrote a user on X, while some commented with laughing emojis.
In a separate case reported by the same outlet, Florida authorities dealt with a far more serious situation involving a reckless driver in a Ford F-150.
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The driver, identified as Dennis Donald Johnson, allegedly struck another vehicle, crashed into a metal handrail near a bus stop and ended up in a ditch after attempting to flee.
Police said they observed white residue around his mouth and found cans of electronic duster inside the vehicle, with a receipt indicating they had been purchased shortly before the crash. He was later charged with hit-and-run and driving under the influence.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More