Emily Gregory family: Who is her husband, Lt. Col. Andrew Gregory? All on Florida Democrat's kids
Little is known about Emily Gregory’s family. She is married to Lt. Col. Andrew Gregory, a US Army officer, and they have three sons, as shared on social media.
Emily Gregory, a Florida Democrat, has made headlines nationally for flipping the Florida's State House District 87 seat where Donald Trump's Palm Beach estate, Mar-a-Lago, is located.
Gregory, who identifies herself as an "Army spouse" with three children, won against Trump-endorsed candidate, Jon Maples of the Republican Party. Gregory was elected to the seat in a special election after it was vacated by the GOP's Mike Caruso.
Considered a Republican stronghold, the GOP won the seat in the 2024 US election with a 19% margin over the Democrats. The loss of the GOP, especially in a bastion, is being portrayed as a trend of voters turning against the President.
Gregory's win has sparked a lot of attention on her personal life. The newly elected Democrat is a happily married wife of an active serviceman, with three sons. Here's everything we know about her family.
Who Is Emily Gregory's Husband, Lt. Col. Andrew Gregory?
Not much known about Emily Gregory's family beyond what she posts on the social media handles of her recently concluded campaigns. According to her Instagram, her husband is Andrew Gregory, who is currently a Lieutenant Colonel in the US Army. Emily Gregory has frequently referred to herself as an "army spouse" in her campaign.
A post on the account from December 23, 2025, documents Emily Gregory and her three sons attending Andrew Gregory's promotion to Lieutenant Colonel.
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"December gave us a big milestone," she wrote in the caption of the post. "Andrew was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army. Congratulations, LTC Gregory! We are so proud of you and your service to our nation."
The names of her children are not known, though they frequently feature in her social media photos. One really sweet photo from Halloween 2025 captures the whole Gregory family in Star Wars costume. Here's the photo:
Democrats Celebrate Emily Gregory's Victory
The president of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, Heather Williams, told the Associated Press that the victory is the 29th seat nationwide that has flipped since the 2024 US elections.
“If Mar-a-Lago is vulnerable, imagine what’s possible this November,” she said. “Gas prices are spiking, grocery costs are up, and families can’t get by — it’s clear voters at the polls are fed up with Republicans.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More