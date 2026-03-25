Emily Gregory family: Who is her husband, Lt. Col. Andrew Gregory? All on Florida Democrat's kids

Emily Gregory, a Florida Democrat, has made headlines nationally for flipping the Florida's State House District 87 seat where Donald Trump's Palm Beach estate, Mar-a-Lago, is located. Emily Gregory with her children (L) and Emily Gregory, her husband Andrew and their children at an US Army facility. (emilygregoryforflorida/ Instagram)

Gregory, who identifies herself as an "Army spouse" with three children, won against Trump-endorsed candidate, Jon Maples of the Republican Party. Gregory was elected to the seat in a special election after it was vacated by the GOP's Mike Caruso.

Considered a Republican stronghold, the GOP won the seat in the 2024 US election with a 19% margin over the Democrats. The loss of the GOP, especially in a bastion, is being portrayed as a trend of voters turning against the President.

Gregory's win has sparked a lot of attention on her personal life. The newly elected Democrat is a happily married wife of an active serviceman, with three sons. Here's everything we know about her family.

Who Is Emily Gregory's Husband, Lt. Col. Andrew Gregory? Not much known about Emily Gregory's family beyond what she posts on the social media handles of her recently concluded campaigns. According to her Instagram, her husband is Andrew Gregory, who is currently a Lieutenant Colonel in the US Army. Emily Gregory has frequently referred to herself as an "army spouse" in her campaign.

A post on the account from December 23, 2025, documents Emily Gregory and her three sons attending Andrew Gregory's promotion to Lieutenant Colonel.

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"December gave us a big milestone," she wrote in the caption of the post. "Andrew was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army. Congratulations, LTC Gregory! We are so proud of you and your service to our nation."