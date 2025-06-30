Spanish woman spends 1.45 crore on 'momo-like' lips; struggles to eat, speak properly after extreme cosmetic procedure

In today's age of social media and beauty trends, the quest for the perfect look can sometimes push people to extreme lengths. Vienna Würstel, a 25-year-old from Mallorca, Spain, is one such example. From a young age, she has been fixated on achieving an “extra feminine” appearance. At 18, just as she became legally eligible, she got her first lip filler, and since then, her journey into cosmetic enhancement has only intensified. (Also read: Want glowing skin? These 7 injectable trends are your 2025 beauty cheat sheet ) Spanish woman’s extreme lip transformation costs ₹ 1.45 crore. (Instagram/@viennaxtreme)

How far has Vienna gone in her quest for extreme beauty

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Vienna shared that she's willing to go to great lengths to achieve her desired look. Her exaggerated pout, often compared to "fat, round momos" by online trolls, has become her trademark. But instead of being discouraged, Vienna embraces the criticism. In fact, the negativity only fuels her drive. "I won't give up here," she declares. “I want to do even more.”

Over the last five years, she has spent close to $175,000 (approximately ₹1.45 crore) on cosmetic enhancements, around $50,000 of that on fillers alone. And she has no plans of stopping. “I've always wanted to look extremely feminine.”

"As soon as I turned 18 and was legally allowed, I was ready to get plumped. Once I started, it became an obsession, big lips, big curves, big everything. That's what feels right to me. For me, huge lips are the ultimate symbol of femininity and sex appeal."

How she responds to online criticism and hate

She gets lip filler added every two to four weeks and even travels from Spain to Frankfurt, Germany, to consult with what she calls "the best extreme lip surgeon ever." Each trip costs her over $2,000, but she insists, "Beauty has no price tag, it's totally worth it."

Vienna frequently shares her bold look on social media, where she receives a flood of hate comments. But the criticism doesn't shake her confidence. "I get tons of hate, mostly about my lips and how I look," she shared. "But it's always the same type of people, women whose boyfriends won't let them get work done or people who just can't afford it. It's all jealousy and projection." She added, "No genuinely happy person spends their time leaving hateful comments."

