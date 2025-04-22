Want glowing skin? These 7 injectable trends are your 2025 beauty cheat sheet

From subtle tweaks to bold enhancements, 2025 is all about personalised, barely-there injectables that elevate natural beauty. Dr. Mikki Singh, Dermatologist, Cosmetologist, and Medical Director at Bodycraft, shared with HT Lifestyle the top injectable trends that are set to redefine the aesthetic game this year. (Also read: Want youthful skin without going under the knife? These 7 non-surgical anti-ageing treatments are totally worth trying ) Check out the top injectable trends of 2025 for youthful skin. (Pixabay)

1. Exosome therapy: Skin regeneration

Exosome therapy harnesses tiny cell messengers to repair and rejuvenate the skin. Often applied with microneedling, exosomes deliver growth factors that boost collagen production and healing for a youthful complexion. In 2025, this cutting-edge treatment is trending as a natural way to achieve youthful skin without surgery.

2. Thread lifts (Lunchtime facelifts)

Thread lifts offer a mini-facelift without surgery. Doctors insert dissolvable threads under the skin to lift sagging areas and spur collagen production. The result is an instant lift plus gradual firming as the threads dissolve. In 2025, this quick procedure is popular for achieving a firmer, refreshed look with minimal downtime.

3. Skin boosters for supple skin

Skin boosters are ultra-light injectables designed to hydrate and brighten the skin rather than add volume. Using soft hyaluronic formulations, they are placed shallowly to give a dewy “glass skin” glow. In 2025, these glow-giving microinjections, such as SkinVive, have gone mainstream as people seek radiant, healthy-looking skin.

4. Supercharged microneedling

Microneedling is a treatment that uses tiny needles to create micro-injuries – remains a top trend in 2025. Those controlled pinpricks trigger the skin’s healing process and collagen renewal, improving fine lines, scars, and texture with little downtime. New “supercharged” versions pair microneedling with radiofrequency energy or exosome serums for even greater skin-smoothing results.

5. Polynucleotide (PN) therapy

Similar to exosomes but built from DNA fragments (mainly salmon sperm), PN injections hydrate deep layers of skin and stimulate fibroblasts. They excel at smoothing crepey skin and reducing sun damage, making them a popular treatment, the results of which show after a few sessions.

6. Undetectable dermal fillers

Dermal fillers (hyaluronic acid gels) restore lost volume and enhance facial contours. The new skin-forward approach favours minor tweaks to subtly enhance the appearance over the outdated, overfilled “pillow face” look. New filler formulas and strategic, minimal injections refresh one’s features without obvious work, aligning with the “less is more” aesthetic.

7. Wrinkle relaxers

Popularly called Botox or Dysport, the classic wrinkle smoother never goes out of style. It not only smoothens wrinkles, but it can also slim down the nose and muscles in the jawline to give it a slimmer appearance. It can also be used to reduce bulky shoulder and calf muscles. It even works for the treatment of hyperhidrosis. This has resulted in a high demand for muscle-relaxing injections.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.