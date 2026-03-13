Lewis Hamilton is like a roller coaster: Villeneuve

NEW DELHI: When you think of Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari, the first image that crops up in your head is the seven-time world champion standing in front of Enzo Ferrari’s old home in Maranello with the classic F40 in the background.

Clicked in February 2025, it is quite an iconic image, depicting probably the most blockbuster signing in Formula 1 history — the world’s most successful driver joining not just the world’s most triumphant team but perhaps the biggest brand in all motorsport.

But barring one sprint race in Shanghai that the Briton won, the Ferrari-Hamilton combine turned out to be quite a damp squib last year. The 41-year-old did not reach the podium even once — the first time that has happened in Hamilton’s F1 career, which started in 2007. He also finished a full 86 points behind teammate Charles Leclerc in the same machinery.

But 2026 has given Ferrari hope. The Prancing Horse may not be as fast as Mercedes, but they are quick off the blocks due to their smaller turbocharger which provides superior traction and faster acceleration.

This was clearly visible in Melbourne where Leclerc led the initial stages of the race with Hamilton running in third, clearly indicating that Ferrari was quick in race trim. Had it not been for the Italian team’s pit strategy, they could have had both cars on the podium last Sunday. But the question is: Can Hamilton win races in red this season?

“Lewis seems to react a lot to what’s at stake. If things start going well, he becomes amazing. If things start going bad, he goes down. He’s very much like a roller coaster. But he was like that at Mercedes as well,” former world champion Jacques Villeneuve told HT from Shanghai on Friday.

“When he was winning everything, there were always 2-4 races where there was a huge dip and somehow someone told him he was amazing. And he went back to the top again.”

After leading a few laps of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, Hamilton eventually finished a solid fourth, 16 seconds behind winner and former teammate George Russell but only six-tenths behind Leclerc in third.

“The problem is it’s harder with Ferrari because the energy there is much more flamboyant or chaotic compared to the way Mercedes was for so many years. Right now, there’s a car they can fight with,” said Villeneuve in a call facilitated by FanCode.

“Ferrari is not as performant as Mercedes but the way they designed their turbo, they’re better off at the launch. Even if they qualify third and fourth, they can easily be first and second in Turn 1. That’s what they’re playing on which is great. We saw that in the first race.”

The biggest positive for Ferrari is that the season has only just begun and the gaps between the teams were expected. The teams will slowly but surely figure out a way to bridge the gap and get closer to the top, especially in a 24-race season.

“The (Ferrari) drivers were better at figuring out when to use the energy or not than Mercedes and that’s why we had the Ferrari running at the front early on. The strategies and virtual safety car (VSC) didn’t help out. It wasn’t really in their control,” said 54-year-old Canadian.

“But after a few races, drivers will have figured out how to maximise their energy during a race situation. So, everything should be a little bit calmer than it was in Melbourne once they figure it out. The teams will get closer during the season. That’s a given. Mostly there should be a rule change after a few races concerning engines. Then we will see how much Mercedes has an advantage or not. That will be telling.”