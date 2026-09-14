Zay Flowers: Age, height, college stats, girlfriend, parents, salary, contract and more on Ravens WR

Zay Flowers is now one of the Baltimore Ravens’ biggest stars after signing a four-year, $140 million contract extension in August 2026. The deal includes $108 million in guarantees and keeps the wide receiver under contract through 2031.

Zay Flowers has turned a strong Boston College career into NFL success, a huge Ravens contract and growing personal attention. Jamie Sabau/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Jamie Sabau / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

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Flowers, 26, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and has become a key part of the Ravens’ offense since being drafted 22nd overall in 2023. He is coming off his second straight Pro Bowl season after leading Baltimore with 86 catches and 1,211 receiving yards in 2025.

Zay Flowers’ age, height, NFL career and contract

Born September 11, 2000, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Zay Flowers played college football at Boston College before entering the NFL. The Ravens selected him 22nd overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Flowers made an immediate impact, finishing his rookie season with 77 catches for 858 yards and five receiving touchdowns. His numbers continued to rise, and he had 74 catches for 1,059 yards in 2024 before setting career highs with 86 catches and 1,211 yards in 2025. The Baltimore Ravens list him at 5-foot-9 and 183 pounds.

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{{^usCountry}} His new contract is worth $140 million, with an average annual value of $35 million. Over The Cap reports that $54 million is fully guaranteed at signing, including a $24.855 million signing bonus, while the total guarantee package is $108 million. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His new contract is worth $140 million, with an average annual value of $35 million. Over The Cap reports that $54 million is fully guaranteed at signing, including a $24.855 million signing bonus, while the total guarantee package is $108 million. {{/usCountry}}

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Zay Flowers’ Boston College records and family

Before reaching the NFL, Flowers became Boston College’s most productive receiver. He finished his college career with 200 catches, 3,056 receiving yards and 29 receiving touchdowns, all school records.

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His family has also played a major role in his journey. Flowers is the 11th of 14 children born to Willie Flowers and Jackie Walden. His mother died after suffering a head injury when Flowers was 5. His father then raised the children as a single parent while working long hours.

Speaking about his father, Flowers said, "I used to see him get up and go to work at 4 a.m. in the morning; he did that every day Monday through Friday." Sports Illustrated reported that Willie also handled cooking, laundry and taking his children to football games.

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Zay Flowers’ girlfriend Kennedi and personal life

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Zay Flowers is currently in a relationship with Kennedi. People reported that she regularly supports him and has appeared in posts connected to the Ravens receiver. The couple keeps much of their relationship private.

Flowers was previously linked to his college girlfriend, Ruby Antonioli. Reports said the two later separated, and Flowers moved on with Kennedi. People has identified Kennedi as Flowers’ current partner.