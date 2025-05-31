Zion Williamson receives bad news amid rape allegations; Pelicans star asked to prepare for change

Zion Williamson was accused of rape in a lawsuit filed this week in a Los Angeles court, the New York Post reported on Friday, citing the filing. The woman, identified as Jane Doe, alleges that the New Orleans Pelicans star sexually assaulted her twice in 2020. Williamson is yet to respond to the accusations. Zion Williamson has been accused of rape and sexual assault(AP)

The plaintiff claims she is the NBA star's ex-girlfriend. She pointed out at a pattern of ‘abusive, controlling and threatening behavior’. Williamson has also been accused of threatening to have his security personnel shoot Doe in the head and have her parents killed, according to the report.

"Our client is very adamant about this -- it's not her desire or our desire to litigate this case in the press," Doe's attorney, Sam Taylor with the Lanier Law Firm, told the Post on Friday.

“It's a very serious case, as reflected in the allegations. Our client looks forward to her day in court where she can go and explain to a jury what happened to her, the things she endured for this defendant and getting justice.”

While the Pelicans have not responded to the claims yet, Zion Williamson has been hit with some bad news. The NBA side, which endured a horrible last season, is reportedly willing to let go of any player on the roster. New head of basketball operations Joe Dumars reportedly admitted that no one is ‘untouchable’.

Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Duke, is a two-time All-Star with career averages of 24.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 214 games (all starts) with the Pelicans. New Orleans is yet to determine if it wants to pursue a trade for the forward.

According to a statement from Zion Williamson’s attorneys: “We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and we unequivocally deny them. The allegations contained in the complaint are categorically false and reckless.”