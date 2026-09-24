What is Wushu, where Roshibina Devi brought home historic Asian Games silver? Explaining Sanda, Taolu and more

Teqball, soft tennis and now Wushu. The lesser-known sports have entered the spotlight during the opening week of the 2026 Asian Games, leaving Indians curious about disciplines they may have barely heard of before.
Incidentally, this medal came 20 years after India won its first-ever medal in the sport at the 2006 Doha Games, where M. Bimoljit Singh finished third in the men's 60kg Sanda event. And yet, Roshibina's silver, which etched her name in the Asian Games record books, once again sparked questions about the sport: What is Wushu? What does “Wushu” mean? What type of sport is it? And what is its history?
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Deep Dive
What are the two main disciplines of Wushu?
The two main disciplines of Wushu are Taolu, which involves choreographed routines, and Sanda, a full-contact combat sport.
Why is Wushu considered a significant sport in the Asian Games?
Wushu is significant in the Asian Games as it showcases a unique blend of traditional Chinese martial arts and modern competitive practices, with countries like India seeking to establish their presence in this discipline.
How are athletes judged in Taolu competitions within Wushu?
In Taolu competitions, athletes are judged based on precision, speed, balance, execution, and the difficulty of their choreographed movements.
Wushu is a collective term for Chinese martial arts and is sometimes referred to as Kung Fu. Modern competitive Wushu is governed by the International Wushu Federation (IWUF), which was founded in 1990 to oversee the development and regulation of Wushu worldwide.
Wushu mainly comprises two disciplines — Taolu, which involves choreographed routines, and Sanda, a full-contact combat sport.
Wait... so what are Taolu and Sanda?
Taolu is a judged competition focused on the precision, speed, balance and execution of choreographed movements. It includes both unarmed routines and routines performed with traditional weapons such as swords, broadswords, spears and staffs.
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At the Asian Games, Taolu is divided into several events, including Changquan, Nanquan, Taijiquan and weapon-based events such as Daoshu, Gunshu and Taijijian.
Changquan, which translates to “Long Fist”, is a style of Wushu that originated in northern China. It emphasises extended kicks, fast movements and acrobatic techniques. The modern competitive form places a strong emphasis on flexibility, speed and athleticism.
Nanquan, which translates to “Southern Fist”, developed from martial arts styles in southern China. It features low and stable stances, powerful and fast hand techniques, explosive movements and a distinctive vocal expression known as fasheng.
Taijiquan is characterised by slower, relaxed and circular movements, while Taijijian is its sword-based counterpart. Both require control, balance and precision.
Daoshu and Gunshu are weapon-based Taolu events. Daoshu involves a short, curved blade, while Gunshu uses a long staff. Competitors perform set routines that are judged for their execution and difficulty.
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The other major Wushu discipline, Sanda, is a full-contact combat sport that incorporates techniques from Wushu and other Chinese martial arts.
Taolu athletes are judged on factors including execution and difficulty. Sanda, on the other hand, is direct head-to-head combat, with athletes using punches, kicks, throws and other permitted techniques to score points against their opponents.
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.
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Home/Sports/Others/What is Wushu, where Roshibina Devi brought home historic Asian Games silver? Explaining Sanda, Taolu and more
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