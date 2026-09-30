Why is Brad Marchand not playing today vs Hurricanes? Is he injured? Reason for Panthers star's absence explained

The Florida Panthers are in action against the Carolina Hurricanes as the new NHL season gets underway, but Florida is missing one of its veteran forwards. Brad Marchand remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from an injury.

Why is Brad Marchand not playing?

Brad Marchand remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from an injury. (Instagram @NHL)

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The 38-year-old had surgery during the offseason to treat a persistent lower-body injury and is set to miss the early part of the campaign while recovering. Florida has not given a definite return date, but his status could become clearer as October goes on.

“Unfortunately I had to have surgery,” Marchand said recently. “I was trying to fix without surgery but unfortunately that wasn’t able to happen and had to kind of do it last minute. With the time and the recovery I’m going to need I won’t be able to make it and play in the game,” he had added.

When will Marchand return?

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice and general manager Bill Zito are expected to take a careful approach with Marchand’s recovery, though the injury is not viewed as a long-term concern.

Panthers missing veteran leadership

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{{^usCountry}} Florida will certainly miss Marchand’s experience, physical presence and scoring ability as the team attempts to rebound from a difficult 2025-26 season. Despite dealing with injuries, the veteran remained productive, recording 27 goals and 54 points across only 52 games. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Florida will certainly miss Marchand’s experience, physical presence and scoring ability as the team attempts to rebound from a difficult 2025-26 season. Despite dealing with injuries, the veteran remained productive, recording 27 goals and 54 points across only 52 games. {{/usCountry}}

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That production could be particularly important for the Panthers, who need additional scoring and physicality after ending last season seventh in the Atlantic Division with an 84-point record of 40-38-4. The team also failed to reach the postseason standard it had established during its recent championship runs.

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Marchand’s playoff experience and ability to contribute in important moments could give Florida another valuable veteran presence once he is healthy and ready to return to the lineup.