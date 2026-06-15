...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

World Cup: Japan hold Netherlands in show of fresh resolve

On Sunday, the Dutch dominated possession, yet never quite looked in control as the Japanese defence stayed disciplined

Updated on: Jun 15, 2026 08:14 pm IST
ht_print | By Shahid Judge
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Takefusa Kubo, a talented winger who was shaped in the famous La Masia academy in Barcelona, could not walk properly. He had been left clutching his left knee and needed to be helped back to the Japanese dugout. He sat for the rest of the match with an ice-pack strapped to the knee.

This was the first time Netherlands have led twice in a match and failed to come out of it with a win. (AFP picture)

Yet in the dying moments of the match, as the Japanese dugout cleared out onto the field in celebration, Kubo – dubbed the “Japanese Messi” by fans at home – got up as well. As his teammates started to get back into position, he mustered the strength to hop on his good right leg 15-odd meters to congratulate Koki Ogawa.

In that fleeting moment of celebration, Kubo’s gesture gave a glimpse of what has been said quite often about this Japanese team that has travelled to compete at the FIFA World Cup – they play for each other.

On a hot Sunday afternoon at the Dallas Stadium in Texas, they held a physically stronger Dutch team in a thrilling 2-2 draw that proved to be one of the best matches of the World Cup so far.

On Sunday, the Dutch dominated possession, yet never quite looked in control as the Japanese defence stayed disciplined while the attackers threatened on the counter. Eventually it took a brief slip-up at the back, coupled with Virgil van Dijk’s heading prowess to break the deadlock in the 51st minute.

Down a goal, Japan did not rush, but there was an unmistaken shift in gears. In their very next attack, Kubo set up Keito Nakamura who struck low and hard into the corner of the net just six minutes after conceding.

It took a wonderful, long-range curling effort by Crysencio Summerville in the 64th minute to restore the Dutch lead. But the Japanese would not go away.

Over the years, the standards of the players emerging from Japan have risen to the point that their talent could not be restricted to the island in the Far East. European clubs have come calling regularly, and in the squad of 26, only three play in Japan – 39-year-old veteran Yuto Nagatomo (who spent seven seasons at Inter Milan, apart from stints at Cesena, Galatasaray and Marseille) and the second and third choice goalkeepers.

In fact, five Japanese play in the Dutch Eredivisie as opposed to the two that are in the Netherlands team.

Playing in Europe has made the players stars in Japan, but this remains a squad dictated by the collective whole.

“It’s not about individuals acting like egoists,” former Japanese coach Akira Nishino said, as quoted by The Guardian. “This group of players fight together and within that unity, individuality emerges. There is a strength in these ‘Japanised’ individuals.”

Kubo’s hobble showed the unity in the squad. As did the act of the entire team crowding around Ogawa in celebration, after he rose the highest to powerfully head a corner in the 89th minute. This included Daichi Kamada, who knew full well that the ball deflected off his head before crashing into the net – it was eventually declared his goal.

After the full-time whistle, the players moved to a corner of the field to bow towards their supporters, just as those spectators followed their own endearing tradition of cleaning the stadium.

The Japanese have made their first mark on the World Cup with quiet belief.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shahid Judge

Been a sports journalist for over 11 years. Won the best article award at the PII-ICRC Annual Awards in 2024.

fifa world cup
Stay updated with the latest scores, results, and headlines from us sports, wwe, football, tennis, hockey, and other sports. Follow live action, big tournaments, and top players across all major leagues on sports by Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with the latest scores, results, and headlines from us sports, wwe, football, tennis, hockey, and other sports. Follow live action, big tournaments, and top players across all major leagues on sports by Hindustan Times.
Home / Sports / World Cup: Japan hold Netherlands in show of fresh resolve
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.