2023 WWE Money in the Bank Results: The Usos defeat Roman Reigns-Solo Sikoa, Damian Priest and Iyo Sky win MITB and more

2023 WWE Money In The Bank Results: The premium event took place in London, England on Saturday, July 1, 2023. In a stunner, Roman Reigns was pinned for the first time in three and half years, by Jey Uso. As a result, Reigns & Solo Sikoa lost their tag team match against The Usos who won the Bloodline Civil War. The Usos won the Bloodline Civil War match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Jey Uso pinned Reigns to grab the victory.(WWE)

World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins successfully defended his title against The Judgement Day's Finn Balor.

The Men’s 2023 Money in the Bank Ladder Match saw seven wrestlers namely Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Butch, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Damian Priest and Logan Paul in action. Priest won the ladder match and became the Mr. Money in the Bank.

Iyo Sky emerged victorious in the women's ladder match as she surpassed Becky Lynch, Zelina Vega, Bayley, Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark. Iyo Sky thus became Miss Women’s Money in the Bank.

In WWE Women's Tag Team Title match, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan conquered Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler. Shayna betrayed Ronda which paved the way for Rodriguez-Morgan victory.

Cody Rhodes surpassed Dominik Mysterio in a one-to-one contest.

Intercontinental champion Gunther retained his title against Matt Riddle, showing total dominance.