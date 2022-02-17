'Youngest WWE Champion in history': Austin Theory eyes record-breaking feat at Elimination Chamber

Austin Theory will have his eyes set on creating history in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, when the 24-year-old takes part in his first Elimination Chamber. Theory, along with five others contestants Brock Lesnar, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and Matt Riddle, will be locked inside the structure and will fight for the the WWE Championship. The wrestler, who is relatively new in the industry, has witnessed an exponential rise in his WWE career graph and now stands one step away from fulfilling his childhood dream.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Theory termed the match against the industry's greatest superstars as one of the "biggest challenge" but remains confident about leaving a mark. He fancies the fight as an opportunity to enter the record books by becoming the youngest WWE Champion in history.

"As an eight-year-old watching WWE for the first time, it was always a goal of mine to win the WWE title. Especially the opportunity I have in Saudi Arabia at the Elimination Chamber, this is huge and it's no joke," said Theory.

"You name the guys in the match Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Matt Riddle, Brock Lesnar and of course the WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, it is the biggest challenge I ever had and this is everything that I've been working for. Everybody knows once you win the WWE Championship, your life change and this could possibly be me becoming the youngest WWE Champion in the history."

Lesnar currently holds the record for being the youngest WWE Champion, a feat he achieved by beating The Rock at the SummerSlam PPV in 2002.

The Chamber also comes with its own set of risks and the wrestler admits that being surrounded to the giant structure itself is 'intimidating'. However, Theory backs himself to stick to a strategy, which is to hang on and be the final two participants remaining, before unleashing himself completely.

Sharing his thoughts on the high risk factor involved, Theory said: "It doesn't matter if it's the Elimination Chamber or just a regular match, the risk is always there and it's always high. And especially going into the Chamber, you have the steel, the pods are made up glass. You cannot train your body landing against the steel or being thrown into glass. It's very threatening and it's very demanding."

‘Relationship with Mr McMahon is definitely paying off’

Austin Theory with Vince McMahon (Twitter/WWE)

Theory has so far been presented as a disciple of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and the 24-year-old admits the relation has been fruitful one.

"I've doing everything Mr. McMahon has told me. Expect the unexpected, don't apologies, stay tough. And all these lessons help me qualified for the Elimination Chamber and now I have the opportunity against Bobby Lashley and others. Things are going great for me and I think this relationship with Mr McMahon is definitely paying off," said Theory.

