Bianca Belair fires ultra-confident barb at Asuka after latter's win in 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber

Asuka clinched the 2023 Women's Elimination Chamber match on Saturday night in Montreal, Canada. She surpassed the challenge by Liv Morgan, Natalya, Nikki Cross, Carmella, and Raquel Rodriguez, to emerge victorious in the high-voltage encounter. The Empress of Tomorrow thus booked her ticket for an opportunity at the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania39 where she will lock horns with Bianca Belair.

After Asuka's memorable win, the official account of WWE took to Twitter to congratulate her and wrote "ASUKA DID IT!!@WWEAsuka wins at #WWEChamber!". Responding to the tweet, Bianca posted "I’m ready for Asuka!" implying that she is ready to take on the newly crowned Elimination Chamber winner at the grandest event in WWE- the WrestleMania39.

Meanwhile, Austin Theory had retained his US championship in the Elimination Chamber match as he remained the last man standing in a battle that involved Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest and Montez Ford. In the match between Bobbly Lashley vs Brock Lesnar, The Almighty defeated The Beast via disqualification as Lesnar put a low blow which was noticed by the referee.On the other hand, Edge and Beth Phoenix overpowered Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley to win their mixed tag-team match.

In the much-anticipated match between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, The Tribal Chief had prevailed over the local hero in the jam-packed Bell Centre arena. Reigns received assistance from Jimmy Uso during the historic bout which also saw the surprise entry of Kevin Owens after Zayn's defeat. Having retaining the Universal Championship title, Reigns will now face off against Cody Rhodes who had won the 2023 Royal Rumble and booked his place for the Show of Shows.

